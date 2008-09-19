Google extends lead in US search

Google's market share in the US search market moved up by a percentage point in the past month's records according to ComScore – edging ever closer to the two-thirds mark.

Comscore released its monthly figures for August, and it doesn't make pretty reading for the major search rivals to Google.

Sixty-three per cent of US searches were made via Google, with old warhorse Yahoo languishing well behind on 19.6 per cent, a fall of nearly a percent on data from July.

Ask and AOL increase

Microsoft's products – including Live search – fell less than Yahoo, down 0.6 per cent to 8.3 per cent.

News was better for Ask and AOL who both picked up slight gains of 0.3 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively.

Around 11.7 billion 'core' searches were performed in the United States, which remains one of the more competitive markets due to the legacy of Yahoo.

In Britain, for instance, July's search figures showed Google holding a 75.3 per cent lead in the market, but Asia has a very different story with Google holding a 33 per cent share and Baidu.com 27.4 per cent.