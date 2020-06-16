HTC U20 5G is official, and it's the company's first 5G phone

HTC launching a phone has become a rare occurrence despite the company once being a massive force in the world of Android, but it’s just launched not one but two new handsets, including its first 5G one.

The HTC U20 5G is the 5G phone in question, and aside from speedy mobile data it’s a mid-range handset, but with a lot to like.

There’s a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD screen, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a 5,000mAh battery, Android 10, and a quad-lens rear camera, with a 48MP f/1.8 main sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle one, a 2MP f./2.4 depth sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro one.

There are lots of 5G phones

Check out our guide to the best smartphones

HTC handsets used to compete with the best Samsung phones

The HTC Desire 20 Pro (Image credit: HTC)

There’s also a 32MP camera on the front in a punch-hole, and the HTC U20 5G has a near all-screen design, with just a bit of bezel below, while around the back there’s a fingerprint scanner.

Alongside this HTC has also launched the HTC Desire 20 Pro, but this phone only packs 4G, so it’s a little less exciting.

It has a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD screen, a Snapdragon 665 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a 5,000mAh battery, Android 10, the same quad-lens camera setup as the HTC U20 5G, and a 25MP camera on the front. It also sports a similar design, albeit with a patterned back where the HTC U20 5G’s is plain.

The bad news with both of these phones is that so far they have only been launched in Taiwan, and pricing details even for that region haven’t been confirmed.

It’s not clear exactly when the phones will get a wider launch or where they will land, but a spokesperson for HTC told TechRadar that "at this time, the devices will be available in Taiwan, but we will look to launch in additional markets later this year.” So it sounds like they might be made available in more regions before the end of 2020.

Via XDA Developers