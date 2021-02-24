HP purchases HyperX peripheral division from Kingston in $425 million deal

HP announced this week that it is purchasing Kingston Technology Company's HyperX gaming peripheral portfolio – including headsets, mice, and keyboards - in a $425 million deal.

"HyperX is a leader in peripherals whose technology is trusted by gamers around the world and we’re thrilled to welcome their outstanding team to the HP family,” Enrique Lores, president and CEO, HP Inc, said in a statement. “We see significant opportunities in the large and growing peripherals market, and the addition of HyperX to our portfolio will drive new sources of innovation and growth for our business."

According to the terms of the deal, HP will take over the peripheral side of the HyperX while Kingston will retain control over HyperX's memory products like DRAM, SSDs, and flash memory.

HP has been growing its Omen gaming brand of products in recent years, like the HP Omen Obelisk, so it's not surprising that the company is moving to add better peripherals to their lineup of gaming products.

HP's plans for HyperX

Gaming generally is becoming an increasingly lucrative industry, not just in the games themselves. Even IKEA is getting in on the gaming scene with a new line of gaming furniture that they plan to roll out this year.

How much HP plans to integrate HyperX into their gaming system is an open question, though there is definitely going to be some melding of the two. We've reached out to HP for details on the company's plans for HyperX going forward and we'll update this story when we hear back from them.