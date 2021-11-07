The shockwaves from that last episode are still being felt as season four begins. Now, more than a year later, the number one cable show in the US is back to reveal the fates of John, Kayce, and Beth Dutton. Read on as we explain how to watch Yellowstone season 4 online and stream all 10 episodes from anywhere.

Debuting in 2018 and created by Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner), a sixth-generation rancher fending off land-grabs from greedy capitalist companies, bordering Native American reservations, and the self-serving actions of his own children. Y'all might say it’s the Succession of the American Northwest.

We’re anticipating a radically different dynamic this season given the dramatic fallout of a number of orchestrated attacks. Who was behind them? The Dutton’s have so many enemies it’s easier to list who doesn’t want them dead. But scorned son Jamie (Wes Bentley), who recently discovered he was adopted, is definitely a prime suspect.

What we’re certain of is the exciting introduction of a few new characters. Animal Kingdom’s Jacki Weaver will play Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner, no doubt willing to use intimidation to get what she wants. Piper Perabo (Angel Has Fallen) stars as Summer Higgins, an avid protester of the industrialized farming industry, and Kathryn Kelly will join the main cast as a veterinary technician who falls for a Dutton ranch cowboy.

It’s going to be one hell of an explosive season. So, read on below for our guide on how to watch Yellowstone season 4 online from anywhere now.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 from outside your country

Out of the country when Yellowstone season 4 airs? If so you'll be unable to watch new episodes due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Yellowstone season 4 online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Yellowstone from abroad

Image ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 online in the US

Image Yellowstone, the Paramount Network’s most watched scripted-series ever, is back with a double hit of hour-long episodes to kick-off the new season, starting Sunday, November 7 from 8pm ET/PT. Cable viewers can watch Yellowstone season 4 live each week on the Paramount Network, or, if you want to watch episodes on-demand, they’re available online the day after broadcast to anyone with a valid cable login, via the Paramount Network app. For those without a cable plan, there are a number of potential streaming options that have Paramount Network as part of their channel line-up, and these include Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV, and YouTube TV. With the exception of Sling TV at $41 a month ($35 dollars plus the $6 required for the Comedy Add-On package, which has the Paramount Network), the rest are $64.99 and offer a bigger selection of channels. If you’re looking to catch up with the Dutton family saga, previously broadcast seasons are available exclusively on NBC Universal’s Peacock platform. That may seem counterintuitive, given Paramount Plus is the home to many Viacom CBS shows, but that’s all due to a pre-existing licensing deal. This means that the fourth season will land here too once it’s finished its 10-episode cable run, rather than on Paramount Plus. Peacock offers a free plan, but you'll need to subscribe to Peacock Premium at $4.99 a month to watch Yellowstone seasons 1 through 3. This option is ad-supported, so if you’re looking for uninterrupted viewing, you'll want to upgrade to Premium Plus at $9.99 a month. Both Premium and Premium Plus offer money-saving annual options, and a 7-day free trial – which will give you plenty of time to catch up with the Paramount Network’s most popular show. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you are - all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 online in Canada

Image Will Rip and Beth be reunited? And what kind of retaliation will the Dutton’s enact on their enemies? Canadians can find out from November 7, when Yellowstone season 4 lands on Amazon Prime Video. A Prime subscription will cost CND$7.99 a month, or CND$79 annually. Before you pay a thing, though, you can enjoy a 30-day FREE trial. That’s just enough time to binge seasons 1 to 3 of Yellowstone and catch the opening salvo of new season 4 episodes. Canadians travelling abroad right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 in Australia

Image Yee-haw! Season 4 is riding home to streaming platform Stan from Monday, November 8. The first two episodes will be ready to stream immediately, with the following eight released on a weekly basis. You’ll pay AUS$10 a month for its Basic plan, which provides access to over 600 TV shows and more than 1,000 films – including every prior season of Yellowstone. Plus, new subscribers can try it FREE for 30-days before paying a thing. It’s worth noting that, just because you’re out of the country, that doesn’t mean you can’t watch your favorite shows. Just download a VPN to stream from the same OTT platforms you would at home.

Can I watch Yellowstone season 4 online in the UK?

Sadly, this excellent neo-Western drama starring Kevin Costner hasn’t found a streaming home in the UK. The first two seasons were broadcast on the Paramount Network UK over a year ago, but fans across the pond are still waiting on an air date for seasons 3 and 4.

You can buy seasons 1 and 2 on Amazon Prime Video, though, from £1.89 per episode or £12.99 per season. So newbies can get a taste of the scintillating cowboy drama that’s yet to come. And, with plans for Peacock to become free to Sky and NOW TV customers later this year – with programming ad-supported – all four seasons of Yellowstone could be ready to stream pretty soon.

Remember, though, that if you’re away from your home country you can still access your streaming service subscription from anywhere, if you download a good VPN and follow our instructions above.