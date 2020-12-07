How to watch Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown special 2020 online free from anywhere

One of the UK's great comedic institutions, the Vicar of Dibley, is back for a holiday special tonight that promises to bring some much-needed light relief to a nation celebrating the holidays under lockdown. Read on as we explain how to watch the Vicar of Dibley special 2020 free online and stream Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown wherever you are in the world right now.

Watch Vicar of Dibley online The first Vicar of Dibley in Lowdown mini-episode airs on Monday, December 7 at on BBC at 8.50pm GMT in the UK, directly after a classic episode of the show at 8.20pm (series 1, episode 3 'Community Spirit' today). This means it's 100% free to watch Vicar of Dibley online tonight via the BBC's iPlayer service. While you will need a UK TV license to watch the Vicar of Dibley special online or on TV, those currently outside of the country can use a VPN to stream like they're home.

There will be three Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown specials in total, each running a modest 10 minutes in total - but given the show hasn't been on air fully since back in 2007 and all three will be compiled in a full half-hour episode just before Christmas, we're given to understand.

Each one of the shorts will be preceded by a classic episode of the show - the Vicar of Dibley, as ever, centring around Geraldine Grainger, played by the iconic Dawn French.

She continues to preside over a small parish in the fictional Oxfordshire village of Dibley - though in the coronavirus era, she's tasked with lifting the spirits of her parishioners over Zoom as well as addressing more serious topical issues like the Black Lives Matter movement.

It's going to be fascinating to see how the hit BBC sitcom brings itself up-to-date for these very Covid Christmas specials, so follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown online free - stream the Vicar of Dibley special 2020 wherever you are right now.

How to watch Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown 2020 special online FREE in the UK

The Vicar of Dibley is back on its spiritual home, the BBC, for all three of its mini-episodes starting on Monday, December 7 at 8.50pm GMT - preceded by a classic from the show at 8.20pm. That means you can legally watch Vicar of Dibley FREE online the UK - either on TV or via the network's BBC iPlayer streaming service. Both don't a penny to view if you're in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license), with iPlayer particularly versatile due to its range of apps for mobiles, tablets and more. Not in the UK today? Brits abroad need only follow our guide below and download a quality VPN to watch the 2020 Vicar of Dibley specials just like they would at home.

How to watch Vicar of Dibley from outside your country

If you're not in the UK right now, but don't want to miss any of the 2020 Vicar of Dibley holiday specials, your best bet is a VPN. Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks at places like hotels when you're abroad, enabling you to tune in and watch Vicar of Dibley online for free just like you would at home.

Even if you're not that tech-savvy, don't worry - getting a VPN is super simple and we've outlined how to do it in three easy steps below.

Use a VPN to watch Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown free from anywhere

1) Download and install a VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate NordVPN as one of the absolute best around, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. Oh yeah...and it has the power to unblock BBC iPlayer from outside the UK< too. Best of all, NordVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee - and you can even get 3-months absolutely FREE by taking advantage of this excellent service's holiday deal. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

2) Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3) Go to BBC iPlayer

Either head to the BBC website or the BBC iPlayer app and you can now watch every minute of Vicar of Dibley 2020 special - no matter where you are.