How to watch Tudum online: date, start time, and what to expect from the Netflix event

Tudum, Netflix's first-ever global fan event, is gearing up to knock your streaming socks off.

The three-hour long virtual event will bring a slew of announcements, trailers, cast reveals and more for movies and TV shows due to be released in late 2021 and beyond. It's going to be a packed but fun time for all, so we imagine that you'll want to know more about Tudum ahead of its arrival.

Below, we've rounded up every detail you need to know ahead of Netflix's Tudum event. That includes its official date and start time, which films and TV series will feature, where you can watch it and more. Ready? Let's dive in.

Tudum's three-hour fan celebration takes place on Saturday, September 25 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST / 5PM BST / 9:30PM IST / 1AM JST and KST.

US and UK viewers will have no issues with Tudum's timing, but fans based in India, Japan and South Korea will have to stay up a bit later than usual.

Netflix has also announced that a special pre-event show (highlighting Korean and Indian productions) will begin at 5AM PST / 8AM EST / 1PM BST/ 5:30PM IST / 9PM JST and KST, too. So if you don't want to stay up past your bedtime in India, Japan or South Korea, you can catch some announcements before you call it a night.

Where can I watch Netflix's Tudum event online?

The virtual livestream will be viewable on Netflix's numerous YouTube channels across the globe, as well as its official Twitch channel. You can watch the event using the embed above.

If you'd prefer not to watch it alone, you can join Netflix Geeked's watch party over on Facebook, Twitter or TikTok. The watch party begins at 8:30AM PT / 11:30AM EST / 3:30PM GMT / 9PM IST / 12:30AM JST and KST.

Netflix will also provide updates on each new announcement via the streamer's other social media channels, just in case you can't tune into the livestream itself.

Which Netflix movies and shows will be shown at Tudum?

Netflix has confirmed that more than 70 films, TV series and specials will be featured during Tudum, as well as nearly 150 stars, who are set to appear in some capacity.

You can expect announcements based around your favorite properties, including updates on Stranger Things season 4, The Witcher season 2, The Umbrella Academy season 3, Ozark season 4 and Cobra Kai season 4.

We'll also get exclusive (and first) looks at new movies and TV shows, such as Red Notice, The Harder They Fall, Don't Look Up, Netflix's adaptation of Cowboy Bebop and The Sandman, and The Witcher: Blood Origin spin-off series. We may receive updates on sequels to Netflix's Extraction, The Old Guard and Enola Holmes movies, as all three titles are mentioned on Netflix's list ahead of the event.

For a full rundown of what will be covered during the event, take a look at the list below:

Aggretsuko / アグレッシブ烈子

A Whisker Away / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる

A Través De Mi Ventana

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul / ブライト: サムライソウル

Bruised

The Chestnut Man

Cobra Kai

Colin in Black and White

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

Dark Desire

De Volta Aos 15

Don’t Look Up

Emily in Paris

Enola Holmes

Extraction

Finding Anamika

Floor is Lava

The Harder They Fall

Hellbound / 지옥

Heeramandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Inside Job

La Casa De Papel

The Old Guard

Ozark

Maldivas

My Name / 마이 네임

New World / 신세계로부터

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal: 前編・後編

Rebelde

Ritmo Salvaje

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex Education

The Silent Sea / 고요의 바다

Soy Georgina

Stranger Things

Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス

Ultraman

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous and African

However, fans shouldn't expect to get a new trailer or teaser for every property listed above. Netflix has stated that we'll be the first to "hear breaking news and see first looks, new trailers and exclusive clips during interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars from Netflix".

If something like Stranger Things season 4 doesn't get a first official trailer or confirmed release date, don't stress. It's best to manage your expectations now, rather than be left feeling disappointed this weekend. And who knows? Netflix might surprise you if you don't work yourself up over what you hope to see.

TechRadar's entertainment team – Samuel Roberts and Tom Power – will be on hand to cover all of the latest Tudum news and trailer drops on Saturday, September 25. So make sure you check back with TechRadar during and post-event.