How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 18 online from anywhere

The most dramatic family on planet Earth is back, with plenty of secrets being exposed, family vacations and even physical arguments. Ready for the momager and her girls to come back to your screen? Keep reading to find out how to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians from anywhere in the world.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 18 - key details Season 18 of KUWTK is set to premiere on Thursday, March 26 at 8pm ET/PT on E! (also on available on the likes of Sling TV and Hulu) And that's the time and place you'll need to be to watch as it broadcasts every Thursday thereafter.

If there's anything that the trailer for this season has showed us is that the girls are back and Bible!, more dramatic than ever.

We won't give too much away but from what the trailer has teased (you can watch that further down this article) Kim apparently becomes too friendly with Khloe's ex, baby daddy, and NBA star Tristan Thompson. Fans can also expect to see the usual business and beauty excursions, topped off with luxuriously extravagant family vacations.

We think we just found our new favorite reality TV series Okurr? So keep reading to find out where to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians from anywhere in the world.

Want more glam? See how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race

How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians online from outside your country

If you find yourself far from home when the season of KUWTK premieres or you may be stuck abroad for a while – there's no need to panic, geo-blocks are easy to overcome.

This is all thanks to a handy piece of tech called a VPN, it changes your address so you can stream KUWTK no matter where in the world you are. So you can watch each episode live or catch-up with the series and watch as if you were back at home.

Of the hundreds of available VPNs, our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick to connect to servers, straightforward to use and secure. It's compatible with Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software, and many other devices. What makes ExpressVPN particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Even better, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant deal on an essential bit of kit. Once downloaded, search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list. Click connect, grab the popcorn and get ready to watch all the drama unfold.

Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the US

If you’ve got cable, you can watch it live on E! every Thursday from 8pm ET. You can also stream the show via E! Entertainment's online platform, but you’ll need to enter your cable provider details to do so. However, if you've completely cut the cable cord, you do have other options, with subscription-based TV streaming services coming to your rescue: Sling TV : If you want to go ahead with Sling, it could not be simpler - just select the Sling Blue package which gives you access to E!. Plus the provider has got a deal on at the moment that gives you $10 of your first month.

: If you want to go ahead with Sling, it could not be simpler - just select the Sling Blue package which gives you access to E!. Plus the provider has got a deal on at the moment that gives you $10 of your first month. Hulu: If you're looking for best value for money then Hulu is the answer. Currently the streaming platform has got a 30-day free trial going on and after that it's only $5.99 a month to stream this hit reality TV series.

Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians online in Canada:

For all Canadian-based fans, if you've got cable that has the channel E! you're set! Simply tune into E! on Thursday, March 26 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. Don't have cable? Hayu is the way to go. Subscriptions start at just $5.99 CAD per month and on top of that you get your first month for FREE!

How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians online in the UK

If you've got a Sky subscription then you're in luck! Simply tune in to E! on Sunday, March 29 at 9pm BST. Unfortunately it is airing a little later in the UK than in the US, after the premiere tune in every Sunday at the same time. You can use our dedicated guide to getting the best Sky TV deals. Don't have a Sky subscription? Hayu is your best bet, with you first month FREE and subscriptions starting at just £4.99 a month.

How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians online in Australia

For fans Down Under, if you've got a TV plan that includes E!, it couldn't be easier - simply tune into the E! channel on Friday, 27 March at 7.30pm. Your other option is Hayu. With Hayu you'd get a generous 30-day-free trial and for a mere $6.99AUD a month, you'll be able to keep up with all of the break ups, lies and family bonding.

Where to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians online: season 1 to 17

If you're not fully caught up with all of the family's excursions and antics, don't fret - what better time is there to start a series with 17 seasons then now that we all need to spend increasingly more time at home?

US: All you've got to do is sign up to Hulu or Sling TV Okurrr?

UK: For fans based in the UK, you'll have to head on over to Hayu also. Don't want to sign up to Hayu? You can also watch it on Sky if you have it.

Canada: You'll need to subscribe to Hayu to watch these famous sisters

Australia: You've got plenty of options to catch up with the latest family options. Choose Hayu, Foxtel or 9Now.

Elsewhere: Currently in a country not on the list? Don't worry, you can always get a VPN and stream the show from one of the countries above.