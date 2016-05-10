9 of the best YouTubers playing PC games today

Along with Twitch, YouTube is a fantastic resource for walkthroughs, play tips and game previews. Presenting many of them are seasoned YouTubers, a curious group of internet dwellers that spend day and night filming videos to keep you entertained.

While many YouTubers film themselves playing console games, some of the most interesting videos come from when they're playing on the PC. Thanks to mod support in games, higher-quality recording equipment and a general enthusiasm for gaming that you don't often find in console-only YouTubers, such videos usually make for better viewing.

We have included the odd YouTube superstar in here, partly because it's good to know how they started and why they're so popular. If you visit their channel, just remember to hit subscribe or they might actually cry.