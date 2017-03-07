FreedomPop debuts its own budget Android phone, the V7

FreedomPop, the wireless carrier that offers free data, text, calls and WhatsApp access to its customers, has announced its own phone, the FreedomPop V7.



The V7 is a no-frills, low-end Android smartphone, but its low price of £59 (not available outside of UK and Spain at time of writing) makes it well worth the plunge, if only to have another Google Play Store-connected device around the house.



Running down the specs, you won’t find anything that jumps out as impressive, or even very good at all (especially after seeing all of the recent MWC 2017 goodness), but the V7 is angled to a value-focused audience and looks to deliver on its mission.



The main highlights worth noting are its 5-inch IPS display and Android 6.0 Marshmallow support. Like most modern phones, the V7 will feature a front and rear facing camera system, coming in at 5MP and 13MP, respectively.



Lastly, the new phone will come with 8GB of onboard storage and microSD support to extend it to 32GB.

Though we haven't yet tried the V7, it's worth noting that our experience with the similarly specced WileyFox Spark wasn't a good one.



We frequently saw poor performance in terms of app load times, and general use of the phone was flat-out unenjoyable. Sure, the price point for the V7 is good. But for the sake of your sanity, don't go expecting to run most apps smoothly.

So, what's unique here?