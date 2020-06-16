Don't like the PS5 design? PS5 special editions will offer options 'beyond anything seen before'

Not a fan of the PS5 design? Well, don't worry, as there will be plenty of PS5 special editions available that will offer an alternative to the futuristic, white PlayStation 5, and with more customizable options than we've seen with past consoles.

That's according to PlayStation vice-president of UX design Matt MacLaurin, who took to LinkedIn to answer fans' questions about the next-gen console (via VG247).

MacLaurin revealed that, while the PS5 design unveiled at Sony's June 11 PS5 event is the flagship console, fans will be able to get their hands on "even more beautiful (and hopefully radical) special editions" of the PlayStation 5. He added that "customization with special editions will be beyond anything seen before".

Some 'radical' alternatives

(Image credit: Sony)

While we're not quite sure what these PS5 special edition consoles will look like, or how soon after launch we'll be able to get our hands on them, this should come as welcome news to those who aren't fans of the controversial PS5 design.

In addition, while it seems that we'll have more customization options with the PS5 than with its predecessor, how exactly this will work remains a mystery. The PS4 currently allows users to alter UI colors and implement specific background themes, but MacLaurin's comments suggest users may get to customize more than that.

We already know that the PS5 interface is going to be revealed soon, and that it will be "a 100% overhaul of the PS4 UI", so we're hoping Sony reveals the PS5's new customization options alongside this.