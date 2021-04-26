COSORI Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer - should I buy one?

If you’re on the lookout for one of the best air fryers , we’re pulling apart the COSORI Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer to give you all the information you need before you part with your money. You might already be familiar with big brands and products such as the Ninja Foodi Dual Air Fryer or the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL but there are plenty more players in the air frying world, and many of them are very worthy of a look in.

The COSORI Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer is an incredibly popular option and is Amazon’s bestselling air fryer (at the time of writing). With over 57,000 user reviews on Amazon alone, the COSORI Air Fryer packs in plenty of features, and here we’ll give you the down-low on whether this machine is really that good.

The bottom line:

As you might have guessed from its name, the COSORI Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer is a machine that cooks food using air, rather than a flame or piping hot oil. This model has a 5.8-quart / 5.5 liter capacity. There are 11 preset cooking options including options for steak, root vegetables, and bread. The COSORI can also be controlled from your phone using an app.

Pros:

The COSORI Air Fryer offers a lot of versatility in just one appliance. You’ll of course be able to air fry as you’d expect, but there are 11 preset functions in total which is more than most models on the market such as the Instant Vortex 6-Quart Air Fryer . The main standout feature here is that the COSORI can be controlled from your phone and the app where you control this machine is packed full of recipes. Once you’ve chosen a recipe via the app, this air fryer will automatically adjust to select the correct preset for that type of food.

Cons:

The COSORI has a fairly small capacity compared to other air fryers. As we mentioned above, the Instant Vortex model has six quarts, whereas the COSORI air fryer only has 5.8-quarts / 5.5-liter. This means it won’t be suitable for cooking a large chicken or big batches of food - something to keep in mind if you have a family home. Some users also found the touch controls to be temperamental, but we’ll expand more on that later.

COSORI Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer: everything you need to know

The COSORI Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer offers plenty of features for making a range of dishes which is one of the reasons it’s a huge hit with Amazon shoppers. It’s only available in black if you want smart controls.

Presets: There are an impressive 11 different presets to choose from with the COSORI Air Fryer. These include modes for cooking steak, seafood, poultry, bacon, and more. Plus, there’s also an option for preheating the machine, as well as the functionality to keep food warm - something that some air fryers are really lacking. Being able to preheat the air fryer will give you better results when your food has finished cooking, and the machine will only take a few minutes to get up to temperature as well.

Designed to take the guesswork out of cooking a variety of foods, the preset buttons allow you to simply add your ingredients, select the option you want, and let the machine get to work. Where the COSORI Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer goes that bit further, is because it can be controlled via an app. Through this app, you’ll be able to take advantage of a range of recipes, and once you’ve found one you like, the machine will adjust appropriately selecting the correct preset for what you’re cooking.

There is one area where the COSORI’s presets are lacking and that’s the fact that there’s no dehydrator functionality. This will be a big drawback if you’re looking for a machine to dehydrate fruit.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Design: Since the basket capacity is 5.8 quart / 5.5 liter on the COSORI Air Fryer, it’s bigger than some 3-quart / 2.8-liter budget air fryers, but it’s not as spacious as other options, and this might present a challenge for households with more than two people.

The exterior of the COSORI Smart Wi-FI Air Fryer is currently only available in black and its touch control panel is positioned across the front of the machine. The frying basket is completely removable and is dishwasher-safe, and its handle is cool-to-touch no matter how long the machine has been running. You can also expect a BPA-free basket and a non-stick coating so that you don’t have to use lots of oil.

With countertop space always deemed as precious, the COSORI has been designed to be slim to avoid taking up too much room. There’s also an auto shut-off function and overheat protection, which are both welcomed safety features. One thing that is pretty handy on the COSORI Air Fryer is the shake reminder. This small feature alerts you when it’s time to give your air frying food some attention so that you can get the very best results.

Reviews: The COSORI Air Fryer scores an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with 83% of user reviews awarding five-stars. Users praise it for being “so easy to use” and also comment on how “it is not loud when in use”. Others also add that they like the large basket, and find the “preset cooking settings make cooking super simple”. When it comes to cleaning up after using the air fryer, users stated that the basket is easy to clean, and this is because the “oil and excess water drip to the bottom basket.”

Some users wish there were additional accessories that came with the air fryer. Others also criticize the app and find it limited in terms of functions and recipes. There are also comments that note the lack of a dehydrator function, and others found the preset options always “overcook and burn my food”. Some reviewers note issues with the touch screen control panel and suggest it doesn’t always recognize a touch.

Conclusion: The COSORI Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer has a lot to give when it comes to features. With 11 presets, you’ll be able to make a whole host of delicious meals from this machine. Plus, if you’re stuck for ideas, the accompanying app has at least 100 recipes to choose from. While its capacity is 5.8-quart / 5.5-liter and not particularly small, there are larger models on the market and they might be a better choice if you’re cooking for the whole family.

The COSORI’s biggest selling point, however, is that it can be controlled from your phone using an app. This means you don’t even need to be near your air fryer to set it to work. The keep warm feature is a handy function but it’s a shame that the COSORI Air Fryer doesn’t have the functionality to dehydrate foods.