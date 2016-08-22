There have been huge advances in the computer world since the early 1900s. It all started with calculators and typewriters being considered were 'new-fangled' contraptions, and in the 70-odd years since the true birth of the computing era, there's been an exponential explosion in technology and capabilities.

No longer are we in the age of room-sized computers. No longer are we in the age of analog. Yet, sometimes it's good to look back and see where we've come from, to help us imagine where we're going. With that in mind, here are our top 10 biggest moments in computing history.

This article is part of TechRadar's Silicon Week. The world inside of our machines is changing more rapidly than ever, so we're looking to explore CPUs, GPUs and all other forms of the most precious metal in computing.