The next flagship killer is coming! OnePlus 4 with Snapdragon 830, 6GB RAM leaked

The OnePlus 3 has undoubtedly become the company’s most successful smartphone, both critically and commercially. But OnePlus is not resting on its laurels and has already begun work on its successor, the OnePlus 4.

OnePlus 4: Looks formidable

With a tentative launch date of June-July, leaks and rumours regarding the upcoming flagship have already started making rounds. Fresh leaks indicate that the OnePlus 4 will be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship Snapdragon 830 processor and will come with 6GB of RAM.

The Snapdragon 830 processor will reportedly be built on Samsung’s 10nm manufacturing process, have an octal-core setup, support upto 8GB of RAM and also support 4K display resolutions.

While Qualcomm hasn’t officially announced the Snapdragon 830, it is expected to ship with quite a few upcoming smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S8, Microsoft Surface Phone, And the upcoming Turing phones.

Further details about the OnePlus 4 indicate that it will run on OnePlus’s own Oxygen OS running atop Android 7.0 Nougat (no confirmation for 7.1), the processor will be clocked at 3.0GHz and it will have a 4,000mAH battery.

Before the OnePlus 4 is launched though, OnePlus may launch an upgraded version of the current OnePlus 3 called the OnePlus 3T. The 3T will run on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat and come with an upgraded 16MP camera with a Sony IMX398 sensor.

Additional rumours indicate a shift from the current OLED panel used for the display to an LCD panel with a price increase from $399 to $479.

Also read: OnePlus 3: TechRadar India review

Source: Gadgets 360