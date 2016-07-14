AOC unveils stylish gaming monitors with frame-smoothing tech

AOC has launched new 24-inch gaming monitors that boast fast response times and a choice of anti-stutter technology.

The pair of models are the AOC Agon AG241QG and the higher-end AG241QX, although both are 24-inch TN displays with a 2560 x 1440 resolution, screen brightness of 350cd/m2 and dynamic contrast ratio of 50 million to 1.

These two new monitors follow AOC's C358FQ, a 35-inch curved gaming monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 144Hz refresh rate that recently launched for $600 in the US (£423 in the UK).

Both these freshly revealed models have a response time of 1ms, although the two differ in terms of refresh rate, with the AG241QG offering 144Hz with adaptive-sync tech on board. The pricier AG241QX ups the ante to 165Hz and boasts Nvidia G-sync to combat stuttering and tearing.

Shadow trickery

There's also a low input lag mode for more responsive gameplay, and a 'shadow control' mode that lightens dark areas to enable better visibility, but without messing with the contrast in brighter parts of the picture.

As ever with monitors these days, flicker-free tech is on board to make for more comfortable viewing, and the QG model has a low blue light mode to help protect your peepers.

You also get tilt and swivel with these monitors, and height adjustment complete with a scale so you can easily remember what your preferred height is.

The AG241QX will be on shelves next month carrying a recommended price of £380 (around $510, AU$660), with the AG241QG pitched at £519 (around $690, AU$910) and due to arrive in September.