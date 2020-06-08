Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 tipped for joint launch in early July

The Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6, two of the most anticipated cameras of the year, could both be launched in early July, according to the latest rumors.

Canon Rumors, which has so far proved a pretty reliable source of Canon leaks, has reported that both full-frame mirrorless cameras "will be announced alongside each other on or around July 2, depending on where you are in the world".

This slight vagueness on the date appears to be due to the US Independence Day weekend, which is on July 3. This means the two cameras could be announced just before that long weekend, although Canon Rumors has "also heard July 6 as a possible announcement date".

Either way, we're effectively a month away from what is likely to be the landmark camera announcement of the year. The Canon EOS R5 is, on paper, the most powerful hybrid camera so far, with the ability to shoot 8K video using the full-width of its sensor and the inclusion of in-body image stabilization (IBIS) for the first time on a Canon camera.

While there have some wild rumors about the EOS R5's possible price tag – with one Australian retailer prematurely listing it for $6,800 / £5,550 / AU$10,499, before removing it – we still don't know exactly how much it'll cost. But it's fair to say it'll come with a pro-level price tag in the ballpark of at least $3,500 / £3,500 / AU$4,500, which is why the Canon EOS R6 may actually be the more interesting camera for most people.

Like Canon's 5-series and 6-series DSLRS, the EOS R6 – which unlike the EOS R5, hasn't yet been officially announced – will likely be a more affordable version of its flagship sibling.

Double vision

It's not yet clear exactly how the Canon EOS R6 will cut corners to achieve its lower price point, but the rumors so far suggest that compared to the EOS R5 it will have inferior build quality, a lower-resolution electronic viewfinder (EVF) and lose its sibling's top-plate LCD for quickly checking your settings.

That said, the rest of its features could be surprisingly close to the EOS R5. Rumors suggesting it will have in-body image stabilization and be able to shoot at a speedy 12fps with the mechanical shutter or 20fps with the electronic shutter. Even if it doesn't come with 8K video powers, it could well be a very promising hybrid alternative to all-rounders like the Nikon Z6.

Still, it's unlikely that either the Canon EOS R5 or EOS R6 will be available immediately after launch. Canon Rumors says it's been told "to expect both cameras to have limited availability by the end of July".

This is to be expected given the impact of the global pandemic on supply chains, which has also probably influenced the unusual double camera launch, if the rumors are correct. Canon has previously only launched multiple products simultaneously for much smaller lines like its PowerShot G series, which saw the G5 X Mark II and G7 X Mark III arrive on the same day.

We'll bring you official information on the new full-frame cameras as soon as we get it, but in the meantime you can read our thoughts on all the latest speculation at our Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 rumors round-ups.