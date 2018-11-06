The best iPhone X cases

Apple may no longer be selling the iPhone X now that it's released the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, but folks can still pick up the earlier model for a bit less cash. But it's still a pricey phone, and nobody likes it when their high-end device's fancy screen (or glass back) cracks from a fall. The best way to prevent that is an affordable case that can save you hundreds in repair costs.

Whether you want an iPhone X case to guard the phone from any angle or just a simple one to add a bit of protection while still showing off the device's slick design, there’s a case out there for you.

Here are our top picks, spanning from affordable and basic protection to complex cases that will make it a lot harder accidentally harm your fancy iPhone X.

Note: we've ranked these from cheapest to most expensive according to prices at time of writing.

Swarovski jeweled case

As the newer iPhone XS phases out the old iPhone X, so are the latter's cases nudged out the door with discounts. Just so with this Swarovski-brand case, which - sadly - doesn't include real crystals, but it does have a shiny jeweled back to give that impression.

You can snag one of these for $59 (£45, AU$81) for a sweet 29% off the list price (and the semi-camoflauged color is even a bit cheaper) on Best Buy's website.

Under Armour Handle-It Case

Need a case for running? Athletics clothing company Under Armour has a specialty case with two elastic bands to slip through your hand to ensure you don't drop your iPhone X.

Even if you do, the tough rubber-looking exterior and padding inner lining offer protection from bumps, drops and scrapes. You can pick one up for $39 on Best Buy's website.

Olixar Ultra-Thin Gel Case

This is one of the cheapest iPhone X cases on the market right now and it should protect your phone from the odd scratch.

We don't think it'll be able to do much to protect your device if you drop it though and the gel material probably won't feel as comfortable on your palms as the glass that's on the back of the iPhone X.

Today's best Olixar Ultra Thin iPhone X gel case deals ? AUD $9.99 View

TOZO Ultra Thin Hard Case

TOZO claims this is the world’s thinnest hard-shell case for the iPhone X and while we can’t be sure whether that’s true or not, it’s certainly very slim at just 0.35mm thick.

That makes it a great choice if you don’t want to add any bulk to your fancy new phone, especially given the low price of this case, which should make it all the more appealing if your bank balance is hurting after buying the iPhone X itself.

However, while it will offer some protection against scrapes, we’re not confident that a case this thin will do much to protect your phone from drops.

Today's best TOZO Ultra Thin Hard Case for iPhone X deals ? AUD $12.99 View AUD $12.99 View Show More Deals

JETech Protective Case with Kickstand

With the JETech Protective Case you’re getting a lot of case for not very much money at all. It’s a black TPU case – so far so basic, but it has a carbon fiber design, giving it a bit of flair, and a textured frame for extra grip.

This JETech case also has a built-in metal kickstand, so you can prop your iPhone X up for hands-free viewing, while air cushion technology gives you more drop defense than you might expect.

Ultimately it’s a fairly plain case, and you can get more protection elsewhere, but it looks to strike a good balance between features and price.

Today's best JETech Protective Case with Kickstand for iPhone X deals ? AUD $38.95 View

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

Sometimes the simplest option is the best option, and the Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone X case is certainly simple.

It’s available in a range of colors, but they all include a transparent back, so you can see your iPhone X in full while keeping it protected.

It’s just a simple polycarbonate hard case, but it’s slim, has pronounced button covers so the buttons are easy to find and press, large cut-outs that can fit most cables, and it’s made from a non-slip material, so you’re less likely to drop your phone.

If you do still drop it though the case sports air cushioned corners, which should help keep your iPhone X in one piece.

Today's best Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone X Case deals ? AUD $16.99 View AUD $21.57 View Show More Deals

ESR Marble Pattern Cover

Most of the options we’ve covered so far have been fairly plain, but the ESR Marble Pattern cover really stands out, with a marble design in black, blue, grey or white.

Beneath the surface it’s a thin and light TPU case, and there’s nothing clever going on here, so you’re only getting basic protection, but it includes a smooth, anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint finish, raised lips to protect the screen and camera, and a low price tag.

Today's best ESR Marble Pattern Cover for iPhone X deals ? AUD $9.99 View AUD $16.99 View

Spigen Neo Hybrid

The Spigen Neo Hybrid case offers a combination of hard and soft protection to keep you iPhone X safe from nicks and falls. And, it does all that with a slick design, combining grippy PU plastic with a herringbone pattern and hard PC with a metallic paint job. It offers design and protection both at an affordable price.

Today's best Spigen Neo Hybrid Case for iPhone X deals ? AUD $29.99 View AUD $38.51 View Show More Deals

Totallee Thin iPhone X Case

This one may be one of the best looking cases we've seen for the iPhone X so far and the super thin design means the case shouldn't make your phone much bulgier in your pocket.

It's uncertain how protective that vertical camera cut-out will be, but here you'll get the choice of a variety of colors including a bold blue and green. Those aren't colors you can buy the new iPhone X in.

Today's best Totallee thin iPhone X case deals ? No price information Check Amazon AU

Tech21 Evo Tactical

Unlike the choice above, the Tech21 Evo Tactical won't protect the screen of your iPhone X, but you can always buy a screen protector to ensure you don't scratch up that 5.8-inch bezel-less display.

The design of this case should help protect it from drops too, plus you can also use wireless charging without having to peel the case off your phone.

Today's best Tech21 Evo Tactical for iPhone X deals ? No price information Check Amazon AU

X-Doria Defense Lux iPhone X Case

Combining style and protection, the X-Doria Defense Lux case has an anodized aluminum frame with built-in air pockets to absorb shock.

In fact, the case exceeds military drop test standards, so it should keep your iPhone X safer than most, but it also looks good, not just thanks to the aforementioned metal frame, but also because of the back, which comes in a choice of ballistic nylon, black leather, carbon fiber or wood.

That’s an interesting selection of materials, each of which will give the X-Doria Defense Lux case a quite different appearance to most other iPhone X covers.

Today's best X-Doria Defense Lux iPhone X Case deals ? AUD $90.87 View

Incipio Esquire Slim case

We get it, you don't want to use a case. But if you're tossing the idea around, you might want to try the Esquire Slim case, which is one of the most low-profile options we've found so far.

The fabric yields a very soft, cotton-like feel and slides into the pocket easily. It covers each of the iPhone X's corners, but leaves the buttons exposed for ease of use. Despite its high-quality design, this one comes surprisingly cheap.

Today's best Incipio Esquire Slim case for iPhone X deals ? No price information Check Amazon AU

Urban Armor Gear Feather-Light Rugged Case

You might understandably want to put protection first when buying an iPhone X case, and if so the Urban Armor Gear Feather-Light Rugged Case should make for a good option.

It combines a hard outer shell with a soft, impact-resistant core, plus skid pads on the back, which add up to a case that can meet military drop test standards.

It also sports a visually striking – albeit rather rugged – design, and as the name suggests it’s surprisingly light, thanks to a honeycomb structure which also aids its drop protection.

Wireless charging and contactless payments also work through the case, so you’re not losing any functionality.

Today's best Urban Armor Gear Feather Light Rugged Case for iPhone X deals ? AUD $34 View AUD $34 View Show More Deals

Otterbox Strada case

The Strada series is perhaps one of Otterbox's classiest case sets yet. The Strada iPhone X case features all-around protection thanks to a multi-layer design and a folio cover for the screen.

It's built to absorb shock from falls and protect against scratches and scrapes. Meanwhile, a leather exterior gives it a premium look to compliment the iPhone X, even if it is covering up most of the phone's design. Plus, a card holder will let you keep a credit card with your phone.

See the Otterbox Strada iPhone X case at Amazon here.

Speck Presidio Grip case

It may not be the prettiest case, but the Speck Presidio Grip case offers protection for your iPhone X on the back and sides, while a raised edge can help keep the screen from hitting the floor.

On top of protecting your iPhone X from falls, the Presidio Grip case will also help you avoid the falls in the first place. It has rubberized grips that will give you a better hold on your phone so it doesn't slip out of your hand.

See the Speck Presidio Grip iPhone X case at Amazon here.

Incase Facet case

This case features a design that strikes a nice balance between a soft, silicon case and a hard case.

Unlike other cases, this one doesn't have button cutouts or pronounced areas, but they are noted for easy navigation. This results in a low-profile option that has a slick ripple design on its back and a felt material on the inside to prevent scratches.

Available in several colors, this one could be good for those who are looking for a rubbery-feeling case that isn't too loud visually.

Today's best Incase Facet case for iPhone X deals ? AUD $42.97 View AUD $115.61 View

Moshi StealthCover for iPhone X

This case is slim once again, but it's made of metal and has a magnetic clasp on the side to ensure your phone screen won't easily get scratched up.

It also has a military-grade drop protection certificate, so you can be certain this case will protect your iPhone X the time you inevitably drop it.

Today's best Moshi StealthCover for iPhone X deals ? AUD $59.99 View AUD $145.28 View

OtterBox Statement Series Case for iPhone X

The OtterBox Statement Series Case at once wants to show your phone off and show itself off, as you can tell from the back, which is mostly transparent but has a large section of colored leather at the bottom.

This gives the case a far more distinctive, high-end look than your average transparent case, and being from OtterBox you can trust that it’s well-built. In fact, it’s passed over 24 tests lasting more than 238 hours to ensure it offers maximum protection.

Today's best OtterBox Statement Series Case for iPhone X deals ? No price information Check Amazon AU

iPhone X Leather Folio Case

This official Apple case is perhaps unsurprisingly one of the most expensive, but it goes some way to justifying the price tag, as it’s crafted from French leather, and unlike the Ullu case above it covers the front of the phone as well as the back, with a wallet-like design.

That means you get more protection and Apple’s also made use of the flap on the front by adding a couple of slots, which you can use to hold cash and cards.

The case will also wake your iPhone X up when you open it, and put it to sleep when closed, and it doesn’t prevent the phone from being wirelessly charged.