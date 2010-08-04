Logitech unveils S175i rechargeable iPod speaker

Logitech has unveiled the £149 Logitech Rechargeable Speaker S715i – a portable iPod/iPhone speaker offering eight drivers.

The latest speaker from Logitech has a NiMH rechargeable battery, doing away with the need to buy new disposable batteries.

"With this system, we set out to deliver our next generation in sound quality for an iPod speaker dock," said Mark Schneider, vice president and general manager of Logitech's audio business unit.

Eight drivers

"The new Rechargeable Speaker S715i offers eight drivers – double our previous iPod docks – and includes a NiMH rechargeable battery so you can take your tunes with you.

"So go ahead, lose yourself in your music – and never worry about disposable batteries again."

The S715i comes with remote control and an included travel case that also has space for the power adapter and remote.

The Logitech Rechargeable Speaker S715i has a UK release date of this month for a suggested retail price of £149.