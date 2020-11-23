Apple's Black Friday sale is confirmed, and it'll snag you a free gift card

Apple has confirmed its Black Friday deals for 2020, and like previous years you'll be able to claim a gift card depending on how much you spend with the manufacturer over the sales period.

Apple's Black Friday deal is running from November 27 to November 30, and the company has confirmed the offer will be available in the US, UK and Australia between those dates.

How much will you be able to save? The gift cards value varies per region and how much you're spending at Apple, plus it's only relevant to certain products as well. The largest saving is $150 / £120 / AU$210.

Below, we've put together some of the deals you can expect directly from Apple on November 27 through to the end of Cyber Monday.

How will you be able to claim your gift card? You'll have to wait until November 27 at the earliest, and you should also note that there are strict terms and conditions so you should read them before you settle on Apple's deal.

Note that these prices are for gift cards you get after your purchase, so you won't be able to apply this discount to the gadgets you're buying on the day.

Can't wait to buy a new Apple gadget? We've put together some of the best Black Friday Apple deals that we've seen below, and all of these beat the current prices you'll be able to get directly from the Apple Store.

Best Black Friday Apple deals in the US

Apple iPhone 12: $33.33 $4.16/month with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

Verizon's latest Black Friday flash sale has landed us one of the cheapest prices yet on the new iPhone 12 this week. Available now until next Wednesday (Nov 25), is a really generous $700 off trade-in deal that's eligible with a new unlimited line. Together, you're looking at paying just $99 for your phone over 24 months after your monthly rebate.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329.98 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $69 price cut at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $189.99 at Woot

You can get the best-selling Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $189.99 – the cheapest price we've seen so far in the run up to Black Friday. With noise cancellation, transparency mode, and wireless charging case capable of topping up your AirPods to 24-hours of battery life, these are a great pickup. We'd recommend acting fast, as deals like this tend to expire very quickly – though you should make sure you're happy with Woot's returns policy, which is far more restricted than Amazon's.

Best Black Friday Apple deals in the UK

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £199 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct has been pushing the price of the AirPods Pro down to below £200 for a while now – and right now, this is the best price for the true wireless earbuds available today.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11" (2020, 128GB): £769 £739 at Amazon

We're off to a great start this week with a nice little £30 price cut on the new Apple iPad Pro 11 this week at Amazon. This is a great price and stocks seem to be holding up well right now, although it's not quite the lowest price we've ever seen - £719 holds that record in the UK.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS + cellular): £499 £379.65 at Amazon (save £112)

This deal on the smaller size configuration of Apple Watch 5 just got even better! Originally down to £386.10, it has been further reduced to just £379.65. It comes with a cellular connection so you won't need to bring your phone with you everywhere. With a £119.35 saving this is a great price cut.View Deal