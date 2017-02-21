Apple may reveal its new iPad Pro lineup soon

Apple has been keeping mum about the next steps it's taking with its tablets, but we may learn exactly where the tech giant is headed in just a month.

The 2017 lineup of iPad Pros is expected to be revealed during an Apple event in March, and will include four different models of the performance tablet, according to a report from Mac Otakara.

Specifically, the event could see the unveiling of a 7.9-inch, 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro .

The news echoes a previous story in the same vein from last fall, with analysts saying the 7.9-inch iPad Pro will replace the iPad mini 4, with the 9.7- and 12.9-inch models serving as successors to the two current sizes of the iPad Pro.

Trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted a while back that the fourth iPad, the 10.5-inch model, would be an in-between size for the next generation of iPad Pro.

However, Mac Otakara also claims this 10.5-inch iPad will be a bezel-less model, leaving it unclear exactly how all four models relate to each other while also fueling rumors that Apple is looking into curved end-to-end screens for its future mobile devices.

But can it compete with Microsoft's Windows 10 efforts?

More than just iPads

Additionally, the report claims Apple will also show off a 128GB version of its iPhone SE, giving fans of the compact 4-inch lots more storage space.

On the cosmetic side, Apple may reveal a red-colored variant of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus – possibly as a cross-promotion with Product Red, an HIV/AIDS awareness fundraiser that Apple has worked with multiple times in the past – as well as a new band for Apple Watch owners.

As usual, all rumors remain just that until confirmed by Apple itself – and with March just around the corner we don't have to wait much longer.

Via Mac Rumors