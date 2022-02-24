The 2022 Australian PC Awards are coming March 11!

Audio player loading…

In recognising and celebrating the most important products, technologies and companies operating in the PC space each year, the Australian PC Awards helps consumers make an informed choice about everything from motherboards and video cards to systems and storage.

The editorial teams at APC, TechLife, TechRadar, PC PowerPlay and PC Gamer have combined their expertise to choose the very best of the best in PC gear. Each year we appraise and assess many of the new products that are released in Australia, and now it’s time to take stock and award those that were better than all the rest.

The Awards

Awards are presented across nine product categories:

Gold : The company that impressed us the most, overall, in 2021

: The company that impressed us the most, overall, in 2021 Excellence : For the person, product or technology that advanced the PC more than any other in 2021

: For the person, product or technology that advanced the PC more than any other in 2021 Motherboards : Best maker, best value and premium

: Best maker, best value and premium Video cards : Best maker, best value and premium

: Best maker, best value and premium CPU : Best value and premium

: Best value and premium Storage : External storage maker, internal storage maker and SOHO or Home NAS

: External storage maker, internal storage maker and SOHO or Home NAS Systems : Best value laptop or 2-in-1, premium laptop or 2-in-1, gaming laptop and desktop PC maker

: Best value laptop or 2-in-1, premium laptop or 2-in-1, gaming laptop and desktop PC maker Components & peripherals : Memory maker, cooling product, monitor, keyboard, mouse, gaming headset and router

: Memory maker, cooling product, monitor, keyboard, mouse, gaming headset and router Reseller: Best reseller of PCs, peripherals and parts

We take great pride in our careful testing of PC gear, and providing fair and honest reviews for our many readers throughout the year. The Australian PC Awards is the culmination of our deep-dive assessments of new PC products, and we hope our readers will benefit from seeing what truly deserves to be on their wishlists.

The finalists

Click here to see every finalist across all 25 individual award categories – did your favourite company or product make the cut?

The winners!

All will be revealed on Friday, March 11, so do come back then and discover all the big winners in the 2022 Australian PC Awards!