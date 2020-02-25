AMD’s Ryzen CPU sales are totally destroying Intel’s – according to one retailer

AMD’s Ryzen processors have again pushed to new levels of dominance over Intel, at least going by one set of spilled stats from a German online retailer.

Leaked figures from Mindfactory for week eight of 2020, which were shared on Twitter, indicate that AMD has a colossal market share of 86.11%, leaving Intel struggling along on just 13.89%.

CPU Retail Sales (Mindfactory Week 8) - AMD Dominance#AMD: 4185 units sold (+165), 86.11% (+0.56%), ASP: 212 (-13)#Intel: 675 (-5), 13.89%, ASP: 291.35 (+19)AMD Revenue: 887'595 Euro, 81.86%Intel: 196'665, 18.14%#AMDRyzen pic.twitter.com/gHfVgyp9ctFebruary 23, 2020

That’s consistent with the official figures from the past couple of months provided by Mindfactory – AMD held an 85% share in January 2020, and an 86% share in December 2019, so the company is back up to that previous high according to this fresh leak.

The takeaway is, then, that during the past three months, AMD has completely owned Intel, and is responsible for almost all CPUs being sold, with a considerable uptick in this period from the already strong 82% share it had in November 2019.

AMD also accounts for the vast majority of revenue, not just unit share, taking 82% of the money spent on processors going by these new figures.

As Notebookcheck, which spotted the leak, points out, the Ryzen 5 3600 processor remains the most popular model overall, and is outselling the top Intel chip (the Core i7-9700K) by a factor of almost 13 to 1.

These are quite astonishing figures, of course, and although we have to take any leak with a pinch of salt, as mentioned, this is in line with the last two months of official figures from the German retailer.

Bigger picture

Naturally, this is just one set of stats from a single outlet, so not representative of the entire market (and of course in the broader scheme of things, Intel still dominates with laptop chips).

However, comparing historical stats from Mindfactory, AMD had a market share of ‘only’ 68% as recently as June 2019, so it has jumped nearly 20% since then following the launch of Ryzen 3000 processors, which have definitely proved a hit.

Compounding Intel’s misery is what seems like a delay for its next-gen Comet Lake desktop CPUs, which the chip giant needs to bring in quickly to challenge Ryzen 3rd-gen – but a lot will depend on pricing, too, as ever. Sadly, the latest buzz from the grapevine isn’t favorable in speculating where Intel might pitch its price tags.

If Intel can’t get Comet Lake out of the door in the near-ish future, it could end up effectively facing off against Ryzen 4000 desktop CPUs, which are due later this year. And that could turn an uphill struggle into a potentially near-vertical one…