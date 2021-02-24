AMD teases new Radeon RX card announcement next week

AMD teased a new Big Navi announcement on Twitter, set for March 3 at 11am EST, but there are few details and plenty to speculate about. Although it's not explicitly said, you can expect an AMD live stream on that date.

On March 3rd, the journey continues for #RDNA2. Join us at 11AM US Eastern as we reveal the latest addition to the @AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics family. https://t.co/5CFvT9D2SR pic.twitter.com/tUpUwRfpgkFebruary 24, 2021 See more

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 and RX 6700XT are the obvious product announcements that we expect on March 3. Of course, until the actual announcement event, we simply don't know for sure – though we can certainly hope it's those AMD GPUs.

When the Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT launched late last year, the 6700 XT was noticeably absent. With the Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 launching later this week and the RTX 3060 Ti being released in December 2020, the RX 6700XT and RX 6700 would naturally square up against these two on the budget-conscious end of the next-gen graphics card market.