AMD Ryzen 5 2500X benchmarks reveal a beefy mid-range processor

Just the other day, we reported on the AMD Ryzen 3 2300X being benchmarked, and now it looks like another low-cost AMD processor is getting its due.

The Hong Kong-based XFastest got its hands on an unannounced and unreleased Ryzen 5 2500X chip. The processor is supposedly a four-core, eight-thread chip, featuring a 3.6GHz base clock and 4.0GHz boost clock.

Unfortunately, the only benchmark data XFastest shared about the Ryzen 5 2500X was with the chip overclocked to 4.3GHz through XFR in Ryzen Master. In this state, the CPU purportedly achieved a 1,066 point score in Cinebench R15.

(Image Credit: XFastest)

The testing platform supposedly included a X470 motherboard, 16GB (2 x 8GB) of RAM and memory clocked at 3,600MHz.

Wccftech and other sites theorize the price of this processor will be somewhere between $150 (about £110, AU$200) and $160 (about £120, AU$220).

Image 1 of 2 AMD Ryzen 3 2300X overclocked single-core test (Image Credit: XFastest) Image 2 of 2 AMD Ryzen 3 2300X overclocked mulit-core test (Image Credit: XFastest)

Maximum speed

XFastest also claims to have gotten its hands on the Ryzen 3 2300X, which thus far has been reported to be a four-core, four-thread processor rated with clock speeds between 3.5GHz and 4.0GHz.

Like the Ryzen 5 2500X, this chip wasn’t tested at stock clock speeds, but rather at a 5.5GHz overclock (plus a semi-stable 5.663GHz overclock) with the help of liquid-nitrogen. While in this elevated state, the CPU reportedly achieved Cinebench scores of 895 points in the multi-core test and 233 points on the single-core test.

As impressive as these scores are, we’re much more interested in getting these chips in for testing ourselves, and we’re sure it won’t be long until then.

Meanwhile the rumors of new Coffee Lake processors are boiling over

