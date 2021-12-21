Amazon's premium Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition gets its first discount

Audio player loading…

We waited a comparatively long time for Amazon to refresh its more-premium Paperwhite ereaders, and finally it happened this year with not just one but two models announced in September.

The 2021 versions (or 11th generation) of the Paperwhite are major overhauls of the most popular Kindle ever, with a bigger 6.8-inch screen surrounded by thinner bezels and a USB-C port for charging. There's 17 LEDs for even page illumination, and you can now even adjust that light to warmer tones so it's more comfortable to read at night. There's even a bigger battery that promises up to 10 weeks of reading!

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, however, takes things even further. It comes with 32GB of internal storage (as compared to just 8GB in the regular 2021 Kindle Paperwhite) and can be charged wirelessly. Yes, you read that right – this is the first ereader we've tested with wireless charging capabilities.

All these extra bells and whistles don't come cheap – the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition will set you back AU$289 at full price, or AU$50 more than the standard version. But hey, 'tis the season of giving and Amazon has dropped the price of Signature for the first time ever by AU$50... and just in time for Christmas too!

(Not in Australia? Scroll down for the best prices on the Kindle Paperwhite in your region.)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition| Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition| AU$289 AU$239 on Amazon (save AU$50) Bigger, brighter and better – Amazon's most popular ereader model is definitely worth the upgrade. And if you really, really want to pamper yourself this Christmas, then take advantage of this offer as we're quite sure it won't last. If you're a Prime member and you order quickly, you should even get it in time to wrap it up and place it under the tree.

It's not just the Signature Edition that's discounted by AU$50. Amazon is also offering the latest version of the Kindle Paperwhite – with 8GB storage – for a little less than RRP too.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) | Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) | AU$239 AU$189 on Amazon (save AU$50) Reckon you could do without 32GB of storage and wireless charging? Then this might be a better bargain. You get the usual 8GB of storage, that new-and-improved 6.8-inch display and USB-C charging. While this isn't the lowest price – there was a AU$70 discount over the Black Friday weekend – it's still worth every penny if you want a new ereader.

The best thing about buying a new Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon is that you'll get it within days (a day or two if you're a Prime member). And that makes it perfect as a Christmas gift for the avid reader in your life – but you will need to hurry, as the window for Xmas delivery will be over soon.

The other advantages of the latest model only go to make your reading experience that much better. Those 17 LED lights around the display we mentioned earlier? Well, they make the screen 10% brighter than the older model. And the screen size is now almost on par with the very premium Kindle Oasis. And they're the first Paperwhite models to offer adjustable light temperature.

The new Paperwhites are also waterproof, with an IPX8 rating, so you can happily take them poolside, beachside, bathside... you know what we mean, and they'll survive a dunk for up to 60 minutes in two metres of water.

More importantly, both the 2021 models of the Kindle Paperwhite are Climate Pledge Friendly products, meaning they've been made from 60% recycled plastic and 95% of the packaging is wood fibre-based material obtained from responsibly managed forests or from recycled sources.

So go on, indulge your reading habit over the summer.