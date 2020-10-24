Alabama vs Tennessee live stream: how to watch NCAA college football from anywhere

It may actually be the fourth Saturday in October, but SEC football fans could be forgiven for feeling stuck in a time machine, as today marks the famous Third Saturday in October game between undefeated Alabama (4-0) and conference rivals Tennessee (2-2). It's a historic clash that dates back to 1901, with the Crimson Tide leading the series 56-38-7 (wins, losses, ties) and looking to extend a 13 game winning streak against the Volunteers. Follow our guide as we explain how to get an Alabama vs Tennessee live stream and watch college football online wherever you are right now.

Alabama vs Tennessee live stream Alabama vs Tennessee kicks off today (Saturday, October 24) at 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT in front of a 25% capacity crowd in Knoxville, Tennessee. Full TV and college football live stream details are below - and you can watch from anywhere with the help of a good VPN.

The last time the Volunteers won? That would be back in 2006, when they beat Alabama 16-13 in front of over 100,000 fans at the Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. They're playing at home again this Saturday, but pulling off a similar result today would be an upset of historic proportions.

Bama are fresh off an impressive win over No. 4 ranked Georgia last week and signal-caller Mac Jones has looked like one of the best quarterbacks in Division I so far this season. With 22 National Championships to their name and five in the last 10 years, the Crimson Tide are arguably the country's top program and a modern day college football dynasty.

Tennessee, for its part, has six National Championships to its name - the most recent being all the way back in 1998, just after future NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning had hung up his Vols jersey for the last time and been drafted by the Indianapolis Colts.

On paper, this one looks like a walkover for the Crimson Tide - but 2020 continues to make Stranger Things look like a documentary, so who knows what might happen this afternoon in Knoxville? Read on as we explain how to watch an Alabama vs Tennessee live stream and get a college football live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Alabama vs Tennessee from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to stream college football live from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Alabama vs Tennessee is the SEC Game of the Week and therefore being aired by CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT. Anyone who has CBS as part of their cable package need simply head to the CBS Sports website and log-in with details of their TV provider. If that's not you, CBS offers an excellent value streaming-only service called CBS All Access, which is offered on a contract-free basis and costs as little as $5.99 a month. There's even a FREE CBS All Access trial on offer right now, meaning you can watch Alabama vs Tennessee live today without paying a penny! Don't forget, you can take your college football streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN.

College football isn't as big a deal in Canada as it is in the US, but there are still plenty of ways to watch the biggest games - including this SEC Game of the Week between the Crimson Tide and Volunteers. CBS is available on linear TV in select Canadian markets, so if you subscribe to cable, check your provider's website to see if they offer an online streaming platform. Otherwise, CBS All Access is available in the Great White North just like it is in the US, offering a hugely generous 1-month FREE CBS All Access trial and being priced from just CAD$5.99 a month thereafter. Kick-off today is the same as south of the border, too, so 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT. Anyone in Canada from a country where that offers additional ways to live stream has the option of grabbing hold of an effective VPN and following our instructions above.