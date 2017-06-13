10 most exciting PS4 games Sony showed off at E3 2017

Sony's E3 2017 was much like its last - a no frills event that cut away all the big on-stage monologues and guests in favour of game demos and trailers.

While there certainly weren't enough live demos for our liking (and a few too many edited trailers), its clear PS4 has a lot of content heading its way.

And Sony is looking to cement its decisive lead by investing in exclusivity. God of War. Days Gone. Uncharted The Lost Legacy. Spider-Man. Detroit: Become Human. Shadow of the Colossus. It's a powerful lineup, so sit back and let us give you the best of Sony's E3 banquet...