Where to watch 4K TV shows and movies

Here's a fun fact: Ultra HD, commonly referred to as 4K, has four times the amount of pixels of standard HD. It has twice the horizontal pixels and twice the amount of vertical pixels, resulting in a 3840 x 2160 resolution that makes 4K one of the sharpest formats on the market.

But despite its nearly unparalleled visual fidelity, Ultra HD has one major hurdle to leap before it's ready for prime time: a lack of content - though this is a situation that has been steadily improving over the years.

We're here to help you find the best content with a list of every place you can find 4K Ultra HD TV shows and movies from sources like Netflix, Amazon Prime Instant Video and YouTube as well as some more obscure places like UltraFlix.

Netflix

Netflix is a great first stop for A/V enthusiasts on the hunt for ultra-sharp content. Offering plenty of UHD programming from original shows like House of Cards, Daredevil and Marco Polo, to hosting movies as well (though 4K TV shows outnumber UHD movies by quite a bit). There's more than enough content here to keep you occupied until 4K picks up speed.

Not only are there a number of 4K shows to choose from, but Netflix has also started to grow its library of HDR supported content, too. Each of Netflix's Marvel shows, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, is now streaming in high-dynamic-range, as well as The OA, Santa Clarita Diet, Marco Polo, Chef's Table and more.

Ready for Netflix in 4K? Check out our handy "How to watch Netflix in UHD" guide.

Recommended 4K content:

House of Cards

Daredevil

The Get Down

Narcos

Black Mirror

Jessica Jones

Stranger Things

Santa Clarita Diet

Into the Inferno

Bloodline

Wet Hot American Summer

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Master of None

Amazon Prime Instant Video

Netflix isn't the only streaming service with access to an Ultra HD collection of films and TV shows: Amazon has plenty of 4K video in both paid and free varieties.

But in order to get the most out of the service's UHD selection, you're going to need an Amazon Prime subscription so you can access Prime Instant Video. On it you'll find original programming like Bosch, Alpha House, Transparent, Mozart in the Jungle and Red Oaks.

Can't find something you like on Prime Instant Video? Check out Amazon Instant Video storefront for tons of 4K content available to purchase or rent.

Recommended 4K content:

American Gods

The Grand Tour

Bosch

Alpha House

Transparent

Mozart in the Jungle

Red Oaks

Stan

It took a while to arrive, but Stan has now received a UHD makeover, with a select number of shows streaming in 4K resolution.

Shows that are now available to watch in 4K include Better Call Saul, with Australia being the only place where you can watch it in 4K, Wolf Creek, No Activity, Preacher, Mad Dogs, Transparent, Mozart In The Jungle, The Girlfriend Experience and Power.

On top of this, Stan has announced season 2 of its original series Wolf Creek, which will arrive on the service in 4K sometime in 2017.

YouTube

Here's the scenario: You just bought a brand-new 4K TV and are looking for something to show off at your next party to impress your guests. As strange as this might sound, the Ultra HD content you're searching for is in the same place that you go to watch cute cat videos and skateboarders eating it on concrete. YouTube offers dozens of 4K videos that display landscapes from all over the world in stunning 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. Simply go to your smart TV's YouTube app and do a search for '4K'. Want something really beautiful to look at? Modify the search to include '60fps'.

Recommended 4K content:

UltraFlix

In the category of "Don't judge a book by its cover" is the Ultra HD streaming service UltraFlix which, admittedly, has a website that looks like it's stuck somewhere around 2005. The service supplies you with 4K movies directly to your PC, Android device or select smart TVs for a small rental fee. UltraFlix is supported on Samsung, Sony and Vizio TVs. Simply boot up the UltraFlix app to perform a bandwidth speed test rating – this will tell you whether your internet is fast enough to handle 4K streams before you pay for a rental. It's also worth noting that you can watch small 4K previews of each movie listed on the UltraFlix service, so you can get your Ultra HD fix without spending a cent. Shame the audio is only in 2.0...

Recommended 4K content:

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Interstellar

Robocop

Rocky

Terminator Genisys

Bloodsport

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Ip Man

Elton John: The Million Dollar Piano

UHD Blu-ray players

There are a growing number of 4K UHD Blu-ray players hitting the market, ranging in price. While there are machines such as the Oppo UDP-203 which come with all the bells and whistles early adopters and cinephiles crave, along with a high price tag, there are also players such as the Panasonic DMP-UB700 and the Samsung UBD-K8500, which come with far more affordable asking prices.

Check out our best 4K Blu-ray players guide for a run down of the top players you can buy right now.

An increasing number of movies are now being released on 4K UHD Blu-rays as well, and we've got you covered with our list of the best 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray movies.