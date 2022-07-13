After almost a year off our screens, undead housemates Nandor, Nadja, Guillermo and Laszlo are back with more supernatural shenanigans in What We Do in the Shadows season 4. A lot has changed since they left Staten Island to travel the world, such as the discovery of a baby Colin Robinson and the dilapidation of their decrepit mansion. Prepare for another spooky serving of this superior mockumentary series as we explain how to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 online from anywhere now.
Premiere date: Tuesday, July 12 at 10pm ET / PT
New episodes: released weekly until September 6.
Returning for the fourth season are Kayvan Novak, whose mid-eternal life crisis compelled him to take a round-the-world trip to bag an undead bride, and Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, last seen leaving for London after being offered a place on the Supreme Vampiric Council.
Meanwhile, poor Gizmo (Harvey Guillén) was bundled into a crate alongside Nadja so that Laszlo could stay and raise the creepy infant version of Colin Robinson in Staten Island.
Expect even more modern frustrations and otherworldly complications this time around as unlucky-in-love Nandor asks a genie to revive his 37 dead wives – with Shameless star Parisa Fakhri playing just one peeved ex-spouse – and Nadja launches a groovy nightclub that would put Simon the Devious to shame.
You can stream this Emmy nominated series now with our guide below, which explains how to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 online from anywhere.
How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 online in the US
The brand-new season of What We Do in the Shadows will debut on FX from Tuesday, July 12 at 10pm ET / PT, with the first two episodes – Reunited and The Lamp – broadcast back-to-back. Each of the remaining 8 episodes will be aired weekly at the same time, with the finale on September 6.
If you're already set up with a TV package that includes FX then you're good to go! But if you're a cord-cutter, we recommend Sling TV (opens in new tab) - specifically the Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package, which includes FX.
Sling Blue costs $35 per month, but you can get your first month for half-price with this Sling discount (opens in new tab).Sling TV Blue also includes National Geographic, Discovery, AMC and SyFy, as well as plenty more.
Hulu subscribers can also watch FX content: either live with a Hulu with Live TV (opens in new tab) plan (at $64.99 per month), or wait until a day after broadcast to watch it on Hulu’s $6.99 on-demand only plan. There are a few Hulu plans and prices (opens in new tab) to choose between; however, only the basic plan comes with the 30-day Hulu free trial (opens in new tab).
How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 online from outside your country
If you’re abroad when What We Do in the Shadows season 4 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show on your usual streaming platform, thanks to annoying regional restrictions.
How to watch What We Do in the Shadow season 4 online in Canada
What We Do in the Shadows season 4 debuts in Canada the same time as America, with the first two episodes arriving on FX Canada (opens in new tab) from 10pm ET / PT, Tuesday, July 12.
As long as you’re an FX cable subscriber, you'll be able to watch live as the episode airs. Alternatively, catch up through the FX Now streaming service (opens in new tab) where you can find all prior seasons of What We Do in the Shadows. It's worth mentioning too that you'll need an FX subscription to watch either new episodes live or via the FX Now app.
You can consult your local provider (opens in new tab) to see pricing and options where you are if you don’t already have a cable package with FX to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4.
How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 online in the UK
While we don’t have a confirmed UK release date for What We Do in the Shadows season 4, in the past new episodes have arrived a few days after each season ends its US broadcast run. By that measure, UK viewers can expect season 4 to be available to watch on linear TV channel BBC Two by mid-September, or alternatively online live or on-demand using BBC iPlayer.
While you wait, you can enjoy the entirety of seasons 1 through 3 via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) at no charge – just as long as you have a valid TV license, that is.
How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 online in Australia
What We Do in the Shadows season 4 will stream through Australian on-demand service Binge (opens in new tab), with the first two episodes landing on Wednesday, July 13 and usually available between 5 and 8pm AEST. New episodes will then be dished up weekly until September 7.
A Binge subscription starts at AUS$10 for the Basic plan, which provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade for a few extra dollars.
But before paying a thing, the Aussie streaming service provides a bountiful 14-day FREE Binge trial (opens in new tab) first, which means you can try before you buy.
Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Modern Family, Mayans, and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, and plenty more from HBO, Warner Bros, and FX. It also has more than 800 movies and is home to both prior seasons of What We Do in the Shadows.
