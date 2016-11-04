Overwatch hero guide: how to master every hero in the game

Role: Offense

Learning Curve: High

Teased since before the game was even out, Doomfist has finally arrived to Overwatch to wreak havoc! This melee-minded brute does things a little differently than the rest of the roster, but time will tell if he becomes a viable hero for all seasons.

The main driver for Doomfist is his series of punching abilities that let his mechanical gauntlet push, pull, and even uppercut his foes to where he wants them. Learn to juggle these abilities, and you'll be manipulating the battlefield and closing in for eliminations easy-peasy.

Helping your rush-in maneuver is Doomfist's passive trait, "The Best Defense..." This grants him free, temporary shields when he deals damage from his abilities, making bull-rush attacks more survivable if played right.

Managing the damage you deal in conjunction to how much you can take may make Doomfist feel more like he belongs in Heroes of the Storm than a first-person shooter, but it's a crucial balance to know.

On that note, be wary not to get Doomfist caught facing more than two or three foes at a time. Diving into a situation where Doomfist is too outnumbered for his bonus shields to absorb will certainly spell doom, but for you.

Perfect for: Those looking for a more aggressive take on Reinhardt's melee abilities and of course, anyone up to try Overwatch's newest hero.