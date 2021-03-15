Fortnite 2FA: how to activate two-factor authentication for Fortnite

Want to know how to enable Fortnite 2FA (two-factor authentication)? Then our step-by-step guide is sure to help you out.

Turning on 2FA for your Epic Games account will not only get you an exclusive emote in Fortnite - the Boogie Down dance - but will also protect you from any hackers looking to steal your account from you. So whether you’ve recently fallen for a V-Bucks scam, have some rare items you won't want someone stealing or simply want some extra peace of mind, turning on 2FA could help secure your profile.

It also only takes five minutes to set up two-factor authentication, so there’s no reason not to. Here’s how to enable Fortnite 2FA.

Step-by-step guide to turn on Fortnite 2FA

To turn on 2FA you need to log in to your Epic Games account on the official site . Hit ‘Sign In’ in the top right and select the platform your Fortnite account is associated with.

Go to your Account Page Select Password & Security from the menu on the left of the page Under Two-Factor Authentication choose the method you want to use For Authenticator App, you’ll need to download one - such as Google Authenticator - and sync it with your account For SMS Authentication, you’ll have to provide a phone number that can receive texts For Email Authentication, your account email address will be used After selecting one, when you sign in to Fortnite on a new device you'll need to provide a code you've received through your preferred method

With that done you should be sorted. Your account will be issued the Boogie Down emote - which you’ll get the next time you open Fortnite - and will be more secure now that 2FA is turned on.