Amazon Australia Cyber Monday 2020: today's best deals on tech and more

Black Friday may be over, but November's massive sale isn't. Cyber Monday 2020 has arrived, with the discount bonanza still continuing on Amazon Australia.

Try Amazon Prime now The best way to maximise your savings during Black Friday and Cyber Monday is to become a Prime member. Click on the link below to sign up now and you'll get a 30-day free trial, plus access to a lot of other Amazon services, including Prime Video, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming (previously called Twitch)

Sign up for Amazon Prime now

Not only are there a huge number of offers from Amazon AU to choose from, but there's a staggering number from Amazon US and Amazon UK as well, giving Aussie shoppers plenty of options.

Cyber Monday, though, marks the end of the biggest sale in the calendar year. It's the last day of the Black Friday shopping season, which kicked off a week ago. And Amazon did not disappoint with its bargains.

There were plenty to choose from – whether it was video games, laptops, smart home devices or cameras (even lenses were sometimes cheapest on Amazon), there were deals galore. And the streak continues.

Sifting through Amazon's huge number of Cyber Monday deals can be painstaking, so TechRadar Australia's deal-hunting experts are on hand to cherry-pick the best of the best tech bargains and listing them below in an easy-to-navigate page.

Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals

Gaming

Oculus Rift S VR headset | AU$549 (was AU$649, save AU$100) The popular VR headset is our top recommendation for Australian PC gamers (the Valve Index not being locally available) and for Black Friday Amazon is knocking AU$100 off the usual price, or about 15%. The headset includes two Oculus Touch Controllers and has everything you need to get started with VR on your PC... barring a gaming PC, of course!View Deal

PlayStation VR Starter Pack | AU$249 PlayStation VR on the cheap. While you can find it under $300 elsewhere, this deal is even better and includes free standard delivery, or expedited for Prime members. Keep in mind you need move controllers if you don't already have them. But this bundle sets you up with the camera and VR headset, plus a code for downloading PlayStation VR Worlds. View Deal

DualShock 4 controller | AU$48 (usually AU$89.95)

This is remarkably cheap for the DualShock 4, which never misses a deals event but rarely arrives so enthusiastically. While the DualSense controller is a huge step up, these beauties won't die any time soon: you can use them on PS5 for PS4 backwards compatible games. Also available in red, white, green camo, midnight blue and gold.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 (2020) | i7-10750H | RTX 2070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | AU$2,785.60 (usually AU$4,099) This nicely specced laptop certainly can play games at high settings, but in keeping with the Razer Blade ethos, this thing is light and portable enough to double as your work laptop. It may not boast the 300Hz refresh rate of the Advanced model, but you'd need much deeper pockets for that. As it stands more than AU$1,200 off a product like this is not to be ignored. That said, if you want to sacrifice some of the graphics grunt, the GTX 1660 Ti model is currently AU$2,324.25.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (2020) | i7-10875H | RTX 2070 Super | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | AU$3,599 (usually AU$4,899) This brilliant gaming laptop won an 'Editor's Pick' distinction in our review, with its tough and elegant build, great specs and impressive battery life. In addition to the specs above, the 1080p screen boasts a whopping 300Hz refresh rate. This discount offers AU$1,300 off one of the best laptops on the market - still pricey, but you'll have enough left over for nearly two next-gen consoles.View Deal

Acer Nitro VG240Y 23.8" gaming monitor | AU$130 from Amazon (save AU$70) For budget gaming, the 75Hz VG240Y with FreeSync is hard to pass up for 35% off. The 23.8" IPS offers a 1080p resolution and 1ms response time, plus dual HDMI ports, speakers and a decent stand with tilt. Get it while it's hot. View Deal

Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard | AU$226 (RRP AU$340, save AU$114) We gave the Huntsman Elite a 5/5 star review back when it was released in 2018 and it remains one of our favourite gaming keyboards, with Razer's own brilliant opto-mechanical switches providing a fast and satisfying experience for both gaming and typing. This price is a little less eye-watering than usual, saving you a nice AU$114 on what most Aussie stores sell it for. Note that this one ships from Amazon UK, and has a UK keyboard layout. [Ships from Amazon UK]View Deal

The Last of Us Part 2 | AU$35 (usually AU$99.95) The end of year lists will start in earnest soon, and chances are The Last of Us Part 2 will factor heavily into all of them. This post-pandemic adventure cuts extremely close to the bone, but it's one of the most powerful video games of the generation (fingers crossed for a PS5 update!). View Deal

Ghost of Tsushima | AU$49.97 (usually AU$99.95)

While slightly overshadowed by The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima is a grand adventure set in the midst of the 1270s Mongolian invasion of Japan. The combat is a highlight in this gorgeous open world adventure - and if you've got a PS5, there's a nice performance boost, too. View Deal

Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 | AU$78 (RRP AU$94.95; save AU$16.95) Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a next-gen exclusive coming to the PS5 at launch, and one of the most anticipated releases. It’s sure to showcase the best of what Sony’s new system can do. It’s available to pre-order, and while this is a small discount, it’s selling at full RRP from most other retailers.View Deal

Demon's Souls on PS5 | AU$109 (RRP AU$124.95; save AU$15.95) Demon’s Souls has been remade from the ground-up for the PS5 launch. Whether or not you were a fan of the original for the PlayStation 3, this is one of the most exciting titles for Sony’s next-gen gaming console. This title is available for pre-order and most retailers are selling it at full price, but you can snag a small 13% discount from Amazon, saving you AU$15.95.View Deal

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS5 | AU$94 (RRP AU$119.95; save AU$25.95) Black Ops Cold War is the next instalment in the Call of Duty franchise and it's up for pre-order on Amazon for a lower price than the rest of the competition. It was cheaper still a few days ago, but you can still save. So if you're keen on hunting down a Soviet spy in the tense political atmosphere of the '80s while saving yourself some money, click on the green button now.View Deal

Razer Viper | AU$66.50 (RRP AU$135; save AU$68.50) It might look unassuming, but the Razer Viper is an excellent choice for the esports pro or up-and-comer. It’s a lightweight, ambidextrous design with a responsive 16,000 DPI sensor. Razer promises 70 million clicks per life cycle too. Best of all, Amazon has slashed AU$68 from its asking price. [Ships from Amazon UK]View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse | AU$90 at Amazon (RRP AU$139, save AU$49) Spoilers from our review, but the Razer Deathadder V2 is a great gaming mouse. Even better at $90, which is a solid 25% off the usual AU$120 price tag. Plus free shipping. 20,000 DPI sensor, RGB LEDs, optical switches and more. Yes please!View Deal

Laptops, PCs & peripherals

Lenovo PCs, laptops & monitors | from AU$119 Need a laptop on a tight budget? Amazon is currently discounting Lenovo Chromebooks, as well as IdeaPads, with prices starting as low as AU$250. There are also a bunch of budget monitors to choose from as well, along with a few tablets. So if you're after new tech but can't spend top dollar, these might be worth a gander.View Deal

Acer EB321HQA 32" monitor | AU$245 from Amazon (save AU$80) While it doesn't have a catchy name, the Acer EB321HQA offers a big 32" screen for not a lot of money. It's currently AU$80 off, which is a 24% saving. The monitor uses a 60Hz 1080P IPS panel, with a 300cd/m2 brightness and a 4ms GTG response rate. Plus it looks pretty nice, and is definitely a worthy and affordable upgrade. View Deal

Huawei Matebook D 15 | R5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$799 at Amazon (was AU$1,199, save AU$400) While there are a number of great deals right now on 15.6" laptops, none have the pizzazz of the Matebook D 15. It has super slim bezels, which allows them squeeze a 15.6" screen into a body closer to 14". It also weighs in at 1.5KG, and has a super compact charger. None too shabby for 33% off!View Deal

Amazon Eero mesh WiFi 3 Pack | AU$257 at Amazon (RRP AU$429, save AU$172) Everyone knows the pain of crappy Wi-Fi coverage, and a solid mesh setup is often the easiest solution. But it doesn't come cheap, so 40% off the Amazon Eero three pack is a welcome deal. The single router pack is also 40% off, costing AU$119. But the best deal of all is two single routers together for AU$179. To put that in perspective, that makes them AU$80 each vs $87 each for the three pack. It is limited to two per customer though. You can read more about the Eero in our launch coverage here. View Deal

Audio

Jabra Elite 75t | AU$199 from Amazon (RRP AU$299, save AU$100) There's now a new kid on the block (the Jabra Elite 85t), but the Jabra Elite 75t is only a little over a year old and are still one of our favourite true-wireless sets, with great battery life, customisable equaliser and even the ability to tune audio to your hearing profile. Nab them for 33% off in this Amazon Black Friday deal.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$368 (RRP AU$499; save AU$131) [UPDATE: This specific deal has finished, but we'll update this listing if Amazon returns with another BF discount on these popular cans.] Sony’s noise-cancellation is excellent, as is the sound quality, which is warm and well-balanced. New features such as DSEE Extreme audio upscaling and conversational awareness help elevate the WH-1000XM4 to the best headphones of 2020. The price was a little lower earlier in the week, but they are still discounted in silver and black . View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$419 (RRP AU$599; save AU$180) Bose’s flagship headphones feature more levels of noise cancellation than the QuietComfort 35 II, in a sleeker design. With an over-ear fit, you’ll be able to tune out all unwanted sounds and immerse yourself in music. Even when using the headphones on a call, the noise cancellation promises you’ll hear each other clear as day. And these premium headphones are down to their lowest price yet in black, soapstone and silver.View Deal

Sonos Beam soundbar | AU$440 (RRP AU$599; save AU$159) It's one of our favourite soundbars, and it's now available for much less on Amazon. The Sonos Beam offers all the multi-room capabilities and wireless connectivity options, while also offering powerful and cinematic sound. It'll not only expand your TV's audio profile, but also place a smart speaker at the centre of your home. Available in Black or White.View Deal

Sonos Move | AU$495 (RRP AU$649; save AU$154) A few retailers are currently discounting the Sonos Move portable Bluetooth speaker to AU$499, but Amazon has beaten them to it and offering a slightly better price of AU$495 on the white colour option (note: the black is out of stock). So if you've been lusting after this premium speaker, then this is the best price you're going to get at the moment.View Deal

Sonos One | AU$220 (RRP AU$299; save AU$79) Update: This product is currently out of stock, but we'll keep an eye out for fresh stock. The Sonos One is a premium speaker with voice assistant smarts. Audio sounds full-bodied and rich whether you’re using it as a standalone or stereo speaker, and it works well in a multi-room setup. When it comes to voice smarts, you’ll also have the choice between Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Now down to AU$220, saving you AU$79. View Deal

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphone II | AU$215 (RRP AU$329; save AU$115) These are older Bose headphones and they don't have noise cancelling tech, but they are relatively more affordable than the big audio brand's newer headphones. Despite their age, they're still retailing for AU$329 at most major Aussie retailers but Amazon has slashed the price of both the black and the white cans down to AU$215.View Deal

Sennheiser PXC 550-II | AU$289.60 (RRP AU$549; save AU$259.40) These headphones are back to Prime Day prices, and with the discount, are a much more affordable alternative to Bose and Sony’s noise-cancelling cans. These headphones feature up to 30 hours of battery life, smart pause when you remove them from your head, and Sennheiser’s superb sound quality. Now steeply discounted on Amazon, saving you 47%.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus | from AU$168 (RRP AU$299, save up to AU$131) Though they didn't quite make it onto our list of the best earbuds for 2020, there's still plenty to like about Samsung's true wireless Galaxy Buds, with an impressive 11 hours battery life per charge (and another 11 in the case), an ambient mode that lets you hear your surroundings while listening to music, and of course great audio quality. Amazon currently has the black and white colours discounted by AU$131.View Deal

LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 | AU$189 (was AU$249; save AU$60) The Tone Free HBS-FN6 features LG's new UV Nano self cleaning technology, which kills 99.9% of bacteria on the earbud speaker mesh when left in the case (while plugged in) for ten minutes. That's pretty neat. They also feature IPX4 weather resistance, audio tuned by Meridian, and an ambient sound mode. If you're not so fussed on the germ-cleaning tech, the Tone Free HBS-FN4 are also discounted from Amazon – AU$139 down from AU$179.View Deal

Bose Frames audio sunglasses | AU$199 (RRP AU$299; save AU$100) They're admittedly a little gimmicky but there's no getting away from the novelty that are the Bose Frames – aka sunglasses that serenade you without disturbing the people around you. Amazon is currently slashing AU$100 off the RRP of the older Rondo and Alto Frames, making these pretty darn good for Christmas stockings as well.View Deal

Smartphones & tablets

Today's best phone deal Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (5G, 128GB) | AU$849 (RRP AU$1,149; save AU$300) It's a marginally pared back version of Samsung's flagship, with compromises made mostly on the screen. Practically everything else about the S20 FE is on par with the more premium range. And this 5G-ready handset is down to just AU$849 a pop, making it a very competitive mid-ranger at this discounted price.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (256GB) | AU$1,039 (RRP AU$1,499; save AU$460) Like the idea of a phone that's better at productivity than anything else out there? That's what Samsung's Note series is for and there are none better than the latest Note 20. And you're in luck as Amazon has dropped the price by a pretty decent 31%, saving you AU$460 in the bargain.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20+ | AU$1,196 (RRP AU$1,649; save AU$303) Need a new phone right now? There's a 19% discount to be had on Samsung's Galaxy S20 flagship. But if you're after something bigger and more powerful than the S20, then you can even pick up a Galaxy S20+ for less – 20% less than RRP to be precise, saving you a decent AU$304 on the 128GB storage flavours.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi 32GB | AU$298 (was AU$379, save AU$81) A big 10.4" screen, a big 7,040mAh battery and quad Dolby Atmos speakers make this a great tablet for streaming. Depending on exactly what you are doing, expect up to 13 hours on a charge. The screen has a 2000 x 1200 resolution, the tablet has 802.11ac WiFi, and runs Android 9 Pie. 21% off with free delivery just sweetens the deal. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) | AU$798 (RRP AU$1,149; save AU$351) The latest generation of Samsung's premium Tab S tablets are the most expensive yet, but they are also the company's more powerful Android tablets yet. The Tab S7 sports a 11-inch display, a whopper 8,000mAh battery and you'll also get a 2-year manufacturer's warranty, for 31% off the usual high price on Amazon in two colours – silver and bronze.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (Wi-Fi, 128GB) | AU$1,148 (RRP AU$1,549; save AU$401) Sporting a massive 12.4-inch OLED display, this is Samsung's most premium tablet yet. And it also boasts one of the fastest processors under the hood. So if you're after an Android tablet that's good for work and play, then it doesn't get better than this. It is expensive, however, even with this AU$401 discount on Amazon, but it's definitely worth every penny of that premium price tag.View Deal

Amazon Kindle | AU$99 (RRP AU$139; save AU$40) It might be a basic, no-frills ereader, but with AU$40 off the RRP, this is the best ebook reader for book lovers on a really tight budget. The 6-inch display is plenty sharp and this latest iteration even has an adjustable front light so you can read – for days at a stretch if you wish – any time and anywhere. The Kindle is available in a black chassis, or in a white body if you're tired of seeing the darker colour.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis | from AU$319 (RRP from AU$399; save up to AU$110) It's the best ereader money can buy, with a sleek metallic finish and an asymmetrical design that's great for single-hand use. Quality, though, comes at a steep cost with the 8GB base model of the Kindle Oasis retailing for AU$399. However, Amazon's Black Friday offer sees 20% slashed off the price of all three models.View Deal

Smart home

Fire TV Stick Lite | AU$49 (RRP AU$59; save AU$10) It's already a very affordable device that can cast from your phone or laptop to your TV, and also add streaming apps on your not-so-smart television set. But Amazon is slashing AU$10 off its RRP this Black Friday, making it even more affordable.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$49 (RRP AU$129; save AU$80) A dollar less than its Amazon Prime Day discount sees the diminutive Alexa smart display become a very affordable device indeed. It's a great stepping stone to setting up a smart home, or for just asking Alexa a few questions, follow recipes, listen to music and watch videos. And its just AU$49 a pop, it's a great Christmas gift too. You have a choice of the Charcoal version or the Sandstone colour, both at the same price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | AU$34 (RRP AU$59; save AU$25) Available in four different colours, the third iteration of the tiny Alexa-powered Echo Dot fits into any space. It's also a great way to set up a smart home if you wish, but works wonderfully well as a little speaker too. And it's now a whopping 42% off this Black Friday.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) | AU$49 (RRP AU$79; save AU$30) Looking like it would fit right into a space-age setting, the all-new Echo Dot has had a complete redesign from its predecessor. But that's about all that's different about it. It's still a great little smart speaker with Alexa on board, and now getting its first discount since its launch a couple of months ago. Available in Charcoal, a new Glacier White colour option, and a rather pleasing Twilight Blue.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) | AU$199 (RRP AU$249; save AU$150) This smart display is an older version of the new Echo Show 10, but you still get a pretty good 10-inch HD screen from where you can control your smart home setup, stream videos, listen to music (while also keeping up with the lyrics) and so much more. And all of that with the power of Alexa behind it. Now available for 43% off, in both the Charcoal and Sandstone fabric versions.View Deal

Nanoleaf Canvas | AU$271.05 (RRP AU$349.99; save AU$78.94) Bring a boring wall to life with these smart lights. They stick on with double-sided tape, and can light up a wall better than any artwork. Each panel is touch-sensitive, making the colours change with a touch, and they can detect ambient sound to dance with the music. They're beautiful, a talking point, easy to set up and, most importantly, discounted on Amazon.View Deal

Nanoleaf Shapes (Hexagons) | from AU$178.43 (RRP from AU$299.99; save up to AU$78.94) Nanoleaf launched a brand new set of smart light panels recently, calling it Shapes. There are currently two Shapes in the range – hexagons and triangles of two different sizes – with Amazon discounting the Hexagons for Black Friday. You can pick up a 5-panel starter kit for just AU$178 or you can spend a touch more and get the 9-panel kit for AU$271.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance starter kit | AU$152.41 (save AU$136.69) Set the mood and save some moolah with this deal on the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance starter kit. It includes three smart bulbs and the Hue bridge – everything you need to get going with Hue. It comes in either E27 Edison screw or B22 Bayonet cap packs, which typically sell for AU$289 in Australia, but Amazon has dropped that to just over AU$152 each. Be sure to check your light fittings before buying.View Deal

Philips Hue smart lights | save up to 30% Indoors, outdoors and everything in between – you can have smart lights set up practically anywhere, and do it for up to 30% less than their usual premium RRPs. Amazon's Black Friday sale sees a decent chunk of change removed from the listed prices of a range of Hue lights – bulbs, strips, lamps and even the peripherals you'll need.View Deal

Lifx Mini Day & Dusk A19 smart bulbs (4 pack) | from AU$85 (RRP AU$162; save up to AU$76.96) Smart lights are an expensive investment but, in the long run, you can recoup your costs in lower energy bills. And it's not just Philips Hue that does smart lights, you can even opt for Lifx. These are easy to set up and with a 4-pack of this little bulbs discounted to just under half price, they're a great buy. Just be sure to check if your light fittings are Edison screw or Bayonet before you buy.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$109 (RRP AU$229; save AU$120) For a little more screen real estate, consider the 8-inch screen of the Echo Show 8. Again, with Alexa onboard, you can control your compatible smart home devices with your voice or the touchscreen display. Even if you don’t have a smart ecosystem at home, you can use the Echo Show 8 to stream movies and TV shows from Prime Video, chill out with tunes or manage your day, with the dual speakers providing a decent soundscape. Now AU$120 off.View Deal

Ring home security devices | from AU$75 (save up to 50%) Whether it's the Ring Video Doorbell or you're after one of the many Ring security cameras, they're all discounted in this excellent offer from Amazon. There's up to 50% off, with the Ring Door View Cam video doorbell getting that big discount. All the Ring security devices have Alexa smarts, and can be controlled by voice commands, and you can watch the video feeds on your smartphone or on a smart display if you have one.View Deal

Arlo Pro 3 security camera system | AU$679 (RRP AU$949; save AU$270) Your family's safety is priceless, but you don't need to pay the hefty price that Arlo's excellent security systems usually ask for. This 2-camera setup retails for a whopping AU$950 but Amazon is currently offering 26% off, bringing the price down to a slightly more tempting AU$679. With a wider 160-degree field of view, HDR colour image, built-in spotlight, weather resistance, and plenty more easy-to-use features, it's well worth considering.View Deal

Cameras

Today's best camera deal Sony Alpha A7 III (body only) | AU$2,124.15 (RRP AU$2,999; save AU$874.85) This full-frame mirrorless camera is worth every penny despite being the 'basic' model in the company's camera range. With 24.2 million pixels on tap, a 693-point autofocus system, 10fps burst speed and an Amazon listing that's AU$874 lower than RRP, this is a great buy.View Deal

Canon EOS M50 + EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 kit | AU$750.88 (RRP AU$999; save AU$248.12) It's admittedly getting on in age and Canon hasn't released the Mark II version in Australia sadly, but the M50 is still a very capable APS-C format mirrorless camera. It's also pretty affordable even at full price, but Amazon has dropped a 21% discount onto the listed price, saving you just under AU$200 on a single-lens kit.View Deal

Fujifilm X-T3 (body only) | AU$1,549 (RRP AU$2,499; save AU$950) This 26.1MP camera is one of the best stills shooters you can get, with phase-detect autofocus, up to 20fps burst speed and dual SD card slots. A new October 2020 firmware has boosted the autofocus performance of the X-T3 to be on par with that on the X-T4. So why spend over AU$3,000 on the new camera when the predecessor can be yours for around half that?View Deal

Nikon Z 5 + Nikkor Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 kit | AU$2,899 (RRP AU$3,399; save AU$500) Nikon's new Z 5 entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera goes far beyond its 'beginner' capabilities – its small, has great image quality and reliable autofocus performance. This camera was cheaper earlier in the week, but has since bumped up in price. It's now 12% off its retail price with a single lens kit.View Deal

GoPro Max | AU$598 (RRP AU$799; save AU$201) GoPro's new 360-degree action camera is feature-packed, with image stabilisation, hyperlapse, time lapse and so much more. But all that comes at a very steep price. However, Amazon's Black Friday offer sees AU$200 slashed off the AU$799 RRP, making it a much more affordable option.View Deal

DJI Mavic Mini | AU$509 at Amazon (was $599, save AU$90) That's 15% and free delivery on what we think is a cracker of a little drone. Yep, 5 Stars in our review. It weighs in at just 250 grams, records 2.7K video with a 3-Axis gimbal and has a flight time of 30 minutes. You can also grab the Mini Combo pack for AU$666 (including free delivery), which is AU$133, or 17% off. View Deal

DJI Osmo Pocket | AU$399 (RRP AU$599; save AU$200) Portable, lightweight, with built-in image stabilisation to boot, this tiny camera shoots 4K video at up to 60fps. It's one of the best compact cameras you can get, albeit not in the traditional sense, and is fun to use too. Take selfies with easy, capture family memories and so much more for AU$200 less than RRP. Makes for a great Christmas gift too!View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 | AU$79 (RRP AU$109; save AU$30) Instant cameras are making a comeback and this is one of the best you can buy because of its ease of use. Take it along to your next outing to capture your memories in a unique way. There’s a little mirror on the front too for when you want to take selfies. This discount from Amazon is currently available in white and, at this price, is a great Christmas stocking filler.View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay | AU$186 (RRP AU$229; save AU$43) Unlike the Instax Mini cameras, the LiPlay is a hybrid featuring a 2.7-inch TFT LCD display on the rear. It has a plethora of frames to tweak your photos, and you can even connect to your phone via Bluetooth and print photos stored in your image library as well, just like you would a portable printer. You get about 100 photos per charge and a pretty decent AU$42 from Amazon on the Elegant Black, Blush Gold and Stone White flavours.View Deal

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm, silver) | AU$269 (RRP AU$549; save AU$280) It's possible to find the original Samsung Galaxy Watch for less than its RRP at most retailers through the year but right now Amazon has the best price for Black Friday. So if you're looking for a great Christmas gift for yourself or a loved one, this full-featured smartwatch with classic good looks is just AU$269 on Amazon.View Deal

Fitbit Sense | AU$421 (RRP AU$499; save AU$78) It's Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch to date and it was only announed in September this year. So to find it discounted at all is a great, even if it's just by 16%. It's got advanced heart monitoring capabilities (although in Australia it's not been certified for ECGs), can check your skin temperature and much more. It does carry a premium price tag, but you can save AU$78 when shopping on Amazon right now. Available in Carbon/Graphite and Lunar White/Soft Gold colour options.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3 | AU$312 (RRP AU$399; save AU$87) Also announced in September 2020, this is the third iteration of Fitbit's popular Versa smartwatch. And it's finally got built-in GPS. That means you get all the benefits of a Fitbit device without needing to tote your phone around when you're out on your regular exercise routines. It looks great on the wrist too. And now available with 22% off the RRP on all three colour options – Pink Clay, the Midnight, and the Black.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4 | AU$148 (RRP AU$249; save AU$101) Retailing for AU$249 at most major stores countrywide, this is the cheapest price on the Charge 4 you can get right now. At AU$100 for the Rosewood and Black standard editions, it's a whopping 40% off for this excellent fitness tracker. Christmas gift, anyone? And if you'd like a bit more oomph, the Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition is also discounted to AU$189 down from AU$289.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 935 | AU$374 (RRP AU$749; save AU$375) Get a whopping 50% off the RRP of one of Garmin's popular multi-sport watches. Weighing just 49g, it's lightweight, sleek and offers premium features like built-in altimeter, barometer and compass. It usually carries a whopping price tag of AU$749, but Amazon has slashed it in half right now!View Deal

Appliances

Lowest price Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI | AU$899 (RPP AU$1,299; save AU$400) It's the smartest robot vacuum money can buy, and it's pretty powerful too. It's also got a long battery life, three levels of suction power and is able to mop too. It knows when to ignore carpets and when to give them a thorough clean – and it's down to its lowest price yet of AU$899. But hurry, as this offer ends at 11:59pm on Friday, November 27.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920 | AU$589 (RRP AU$899; save AU$310) While not quite as smart as its T8 cousin, the Ozmo 920 is a pretty capable robot vacuum. It's best suited for hard floors as it doesn't quite have the power to clean carpets well, it can still do a good job on less messy homes. It will mop as well if you need it to, and will do so for a mid-range price of AU$589 when shopping on Amazon. This is a one-day offer only, ending at 11:59pm on Friday, November 27.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 710 | AU$359 (RRP AU$559; save AU$200) This is an older model and doesn't quite have the navigation prowess of Ecovacs' newer robot vacuums. But if you really need a robot vacuum and happen to be on a really tight budget, this would do nicely. It's great for hard floors, particularly since it will mop as well as vacuum. This Amazon offer ends 11:59pm on November 27.View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Nova | from AU$99.90 (RRP from AU$189; save 47%) Fry, sauté, make rice, slow cook, steam or just make yoghurt – this multi-purpose pressure cooker is a must-have for anyone who loves to whip up a feast but doesn't have the time to potter around. And with 47% off the RRP, that's a whopper deal right there! Christmas gift perhaps?View Deal

Miscellaneous

Amazon Echo Auto | AU$49 (RRP AU$79; save AU$30) These days there are cars that come with a voice assistant built-in, but they're oh-so-expensive! If you aren't too keen on spending you entire savings on a 'smart' car, then you just need to shell out a mere AU$49 on the Echo Auto and you'll be able to get Alexa support in you existing car. That said, you will need to check on the product page to see if the Echo Auto is compatible with your car, so double check before you buy.View Deal

When is Amazon's Black Friday sale?

Officially, Black Friday 2020 is scheduled for November 27, the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving in the US.

However, Amazon doesn't usually wait until the actual sale date to start offering steep discounts. The e-commerce giant starts promotions a few days earlier, and the deals continue on until the following Monday, November 30, which is Cyber Monday. That means you'll get about a full week's worth of bargains, with many of them changing over the course of the sale.

Amazon Australia Black Friday deals: what to expect

Being such a massive retailer, it can be difficult to know what to look for during the Amazon Black Friday deals. With the shop offering pretty much everything, it's difficult to predict exactly which devices will see the best offers come November – especially since Prime Day 2020 only just took place.

However, Amazon does have its strengths and weaknesses, which is why many head there for smart home deals, Garmin and Fitbit smartwatches, ereaders, and premium audio gear.

Last year we saw Amazon beating a range of online competitors, and if that arena is larger in 2020 you might be able to expect more savings secured in this way.

Amazon has three types of deals on its site – Lightning Deals that are only available for a few hours, Deal of the Day that last for 24 hours, and regular deals that will be live for the entire weekend.

Amazon's own products, like Echo devices and Kindles, will be available for the same price throughout the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, but if you're looking for other things, it's best to keep Amazon Australia's dedicated Black Friday page open for the duration of the sale.

Where to find the best Amazon Black Friday deals

Shopping on Amazon Australia during a big sale like Black Friday can be tedious. One of the easiest ways to keep an eye on it all is to select the 'upcoming deals' option on Amazon's Black Friday page. This will give you a list of all the deals going live later, and what time they'll be available.

You can also browse through the 'Today's deals' section selectable from the top navigation bar on the site. You can then filter down by product category. However, this still gives you a staggering number of deals to trawl through, some of which are very short-lived.

So, to save you time and effort, you can stick with us. TechRadar's Australian team will be on hand to sift through the chaff and hand-pick the best tech bargains on the online marketplace, listing them right here as we've done with the early deals above.

If you plan on doing a lot of your shopping on Amazon during Black Friday, we'd recommend you sign up for a Prime subscription if you haven't already. This gets you a 30-day free trial of the service, so if you sign up now, you'll be covered for the entire Black Friday sale period. The biggest perk is free expedited delivery on all products marked 'Prime eligible', including those shipping from the US or the UK (as long as you spend AU$49 on international goods).