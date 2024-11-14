Black Friday iPhone deals 2024 in Australia: what to expect

Black Friday is fast approaching (with Cyber Monday not too long behind it), meaning it'll soon be one of the best times to snatch up an iPhone on sale.

The sales event is set to kick off at midnight (12am) AEDT on Friday, November 29, 2024, with the biggest sales spanning until Cyber Monday on December 2. However, considering what we've seen in earlier years, we'll likely see deals start to crop up over the next month – and we're already starting to see some really good deals on older iPhones.

While the newly released iPhone 16 range is unlikely to be in the deals spotlight too much, given that it's not even two months old, we do expect older models, such as iPhone 15, 14, 13 and 12 range devices to have prices cut.

So, let's dive into the best iPhone deals this Black Friday and what you can expect over the coming month.

Black Friday iPhone deals: top retailers

We're confident that the best deals are yet to come, with the retailers listed below expected to have big discounts on older iPhone models. We'll be updating this article regularly, so bookmark it and check back in now and again if you're keen on a bargain.

Black Friday iPhone deals: FAQs

When will the best Black Friday iPhone deals start in 2024? Black Friday starts at midnight (12am) AEDT on Friday, November 29, 2024 and that's likely to be when the best iPhone deals will start. It’s also possible that iPhone deals will start appearing about a week or two before Black Friday officially begins.

Where will the best Black Friday iPhone deals be? Judging from last year, we think the best Black Friday iPhone deals are likely to be from Amazon. It’s also possible that the telcos, particularly Optus and Vodafone, will offer Black Friday iPhone deals, though you’ll likely be required to sign up to a plan to access the savings. We’ll be listing all the best Black Friday iPhone deals on this page when they become available.

What Black Friday iPhone deals do we expect to see in 2024? The recent Amazon Prime Day sale in Australia is a good indication of what we could expect on Black Friday this year. We saw some great savings on select older iPhones during Prime Day in October, though phones from other brands were often discounted more. We can speculate that the majority of deals will come on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 series, and models with 512GB or 1TB of storage could be more likely to see a price cut.

Last year’s best iPhone deals

iPhone 12 (128GB) | AU$1,079 AU$977 on Amazon (save AU$102) While not as cheap as the iPhone 11 deal (above), you might prefer the iPhone 12 if you want 5G connectivity and a slightly upgraded processor. Amazon’s currently offering the 128GB model for AU$977, but only in white. It’s not the lowest price we’ve seen, as it fell to AU$877 in October but only for Prime members. All in all, while it’s not a great deal, it’s decent for someone who’s upgrading from an iPhone 8 or older.

iPhone 12 (128GB) | AU$1,079 AU$928.80 on Vodafone + cost of phone plan (save AU$150) This deal on the iPhone 12 comes from Vodafone, and it gets you the 128GB model for cheaper than Amazon’s deal on the iPhone 12. The catch with this offer, though, is that you have to sign up and stay connected to a Vodafone plan for either 12, 24 or 36 months. Vodafone’s cheapest plan is the AU$40 Small plan which comes with 40GB of data, which means the cheapest you’ll pay on a 24-month contract is AU$78.70 a month.

iPhone 12 mini (256GB) | AU$1,249 from AU$999 on Amazon (save up to AU$250) The iPhone 12 mini is built for those who want a small phone without compromising on quality. It has a 5.4-inch OLED display that looks truly fantastic, and you’re also getting a versatile camera and 5G connectivity. It shares most of the same specs as the regular iPhone 12 (also on sale), aside from its smaller display, smaller battery and cheaper price. This deal is only available to Amazon Prime members.

iPhone 13 (512GB) | AU$1,649 AU$1,395.80 on Amazon (save AU$253.20) This deal comes on the iPhone 13 with 512GB of storage, which is the highest you can get for this model. You’re getting a dual camera system on the back, and it’s one that received some small upgrades from the iPhone 12 that came before it. Amazon has the biggest discount on the 512GB model of the iPhone 13 we can find at the moment, with AU$253 off the red model.

iPhone 14 (128GB) | AU$1,299 AU$1,099 on Amaysim + cost of phone plan (save AU$200) Last year’s iPhone 14 has also gotten a AU$200 discount from Amaysim. The standard iPhone 14 still comes with a 12MP main and 12MP ultrawide lens, but improvements to the sensors mean it’s slightly better than the iPhone 13’s camera array. To get this deal from Amaysim, you’ll need to also match it with a 28-day prepaid SIM or a long expiry plan. But at a minimum, this phone will cost you AU$1,129. Available in purple, blue and black.

iPhone 14 (512GB) | AU$1,849 AU$1,767 on Amazon (save AU$82) Considering that the iPhone 15 is now available, we were hoping to see a bigger discount on 2022’s iPhone. The iPhone 14 with 512GB of storage is now AU$82 off on Amazon. The lowest we’ve seen this model drop was AU$1,699, so we’d suggest holding out a little longer to see if a better deal becomes available closer to Black Friday. Only discounted in white.