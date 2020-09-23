New TV shows 2020: what to stream on Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus until the year ends

In this golden age of small screen entertainment, it's no surprise that there are many more promising new TV shows coming out than anybody could possibly watch. Despite the havoc the global health crisis has wrought on the industry, as with the new movies of 2020, exciting new and returning shows are re-emerging to jostle for your attention.

Included in this list of the best new TV shows is something for everyone: there's The Haunting of Bly Manor for horror buffs, Star Trek: Discovery for Final Frontier fans, and The Crown for British royalty obsessives. And, naturally, we have Marvel superhero fare to suit all tastes, from the curious WandaVision to the much darker Helstrom.

Further down the line we have the likes of Stranger Things season 4, the Amazon Lord of the Rings TV show, and the Game of Thrones prequel - we'll add those upcoming heavy-hitters to the list when we have more details and confirmed release windows for them. So, when it comes to the new TV shows you can watch this year, and where to watch them where you are, let's get started.

Fargo season 4

Release date: September 27, 2020

Where to stream it: Hulu (US), TBA (UK), TBA (AU)

The long-awaited return of Noah Hawley's anthology show spin on the classic Coen Brothers movie is finally here, as Chris Rock stars in a new '50s-set season of Fargo. This run of episodes – previously pushed back by Covid-19-related production issues – focuses on two warring family-run crime syndicates in Kansas City. Critical reception is mostly positive, and there's no arguing with the quality of the cast, which includes Timothy Olyphant, Jason Schwartzman, Jessie Buckley and Ben Whishaw.

Small Axe

Release date: September 25, 2020 (UK), November 20, 2020 (US, AU)

Where to stream it: Amazon Prime Video (US), BBC iPlayer (UK), Amazon Prime Video (AU)

With a star-studded British cast including John Boyega and Letitia Wright, and a script from Steve McQueen, comes Small Axe, an anthology series that couldn't be more timely. The six hour-long series of episodes tells five stories of different West Indian people living in 1970s London amid racial injustice and police brutality. The name of the show comes from a Jamaican proverb that means marginalized voices can challenge the establishment, and win.

Utopia

Release date: September 25, 2020

Where to stream it: Amazon Prime Video (US, AU)

Utopia was a dark comedy thriller that premiered on Channel 4 in the UK in 2013, and this US adaptation from the screenwriter of Gone Girl and Sharp Objects could be one of Amazon's biggest new TV shows. While some may have just preferred a third British-made season, it'll be interesting to see how the cult show about a group of youngsters and their discovery of a future-predicting comic book will fare in front of a wider audience.

Fear The Walking Dead season 6

Release date: October 12, 2020

Where to stream it: Hulu (US), BT TV (UK), Binge (AU)

Fear The Walking Dead is back for a sixth season later this year, and in it we'll see more from the evil Virginia, and her little sister, Dakota. Now the main cast are dispersed across the various Virginia-controlled settlements and have to adapt, and the recent trailer revealed Morgan's "early-morning walker eyes". Recent seasons haven't been the strongest, but here's hoping it picks up in season 6.

#StarTrekDiscovery takes fans 930 years into the future at #NYCC #StarTrekNYCC https://t.co/6WRTcSa4d0 pic.twitter.com/c1hnkYmGC5October 5, 2019

Star Trek: Discovery season 3

Release date: October 15, 2020

Where to stream it: CBS All Access (US), Netflix (UK, AU)

Starfleet's war against the Klingon Empire made for an excellent first season of TV, but Discovery suffered from heavy, convoluted exposition in season 2. Now, with much of the crew boldly going further in time than any crew before, Star Trek: Discovery season 3 looks to be a welcome reset for the show. Expect it on Netflix outside the US.

Helstrom

Release date: October 16, 2020

Where to stream it: Hulu (US), TBC (UK), TBC (AU)

One of the survivors of the closure of Marvel Television, Helstrom boasts a much darker tone than the vast majority of movies and shows Marvel fans will be used to. Following Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the children of a notorious and powerful serial killer, the pair's quest to hunt the worst elements of humanity recalls 2019 film Brightburn in its dark tone.

The Mandalorian season 2

Release date: October 30

Where to stream it: Disney Plus (US, UK, AU)

The first season of the smash-hit space Western was the biggest reason to own a Disney Plus subscription, and The Mandalorian season 2 will be the biggest one to keep it. We know we'll find out more about Moff Gideon's mysterious Darksaber and we'll see the search for the homeworld of mini meme-generator, Baby Yoda. While some feared that Mando's adventure would be a high profile coronavirus casualty, season 2 finished filming before the pandemic, and all eight episodes are coming this year.

The Crown season 4

Release date: November 15, 2020

Where to stream it: Netflix (US, UK, AU)

Olivia Colman will conclude her reign as Queen Elizabeth II alongside Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter later this year as the royal drama picks up in the late 1970s. While creator Peter Morgan hasn't detailed how far season 4 will go, we know it will explore the Queen's uneasy relationship with new Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), Prince Charles' relationship with a young Lady Diana (Emma Corrin), and the Falklands War.

His Dark Materials season 2

Release date: November 2020

Where to stream it: HBO Max (US), BBC iPlayer (UK), Binge (AU)

While we liked the first season of His Dark Materials, it did endure some mixed reviews and declining ratings. Regardless, HBO and the BBC are pressing on with His Dark Materials season 2, and it adds Fleabag's Andrew Scott to its star-studded cast. It will cover the second novel of Philip Pullman's beloved trilogy, The Subtle Knife, and it's highly likely Will and Lyra will meet as the mysterious Magisterium seeks revenge.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Release date: October 9, 2020

Where to stream it: Netflix (US, UK, AU)

The Haunting of Bly Manor is the follow-up to the Shirley Jackson-inspired Haunting of Hill House, and this new season with an entirely fresh cast will plumb the murky depths of Henry James' spine-tingling novella, The Turn of the Screw. That means we already know it will at least loosely follow the classic story of a governess looking after two children in a haunting, remote estate, but how Bly Manor builds on it will be fascinating to see.

WandaVision

Release date: December 2020 (probably)

Where to stream it: Disney Plus (US, UK, AU)

WandaVision on Disney Plus promises to be quite unlike any other Marvel show or movie when it lands before the end of the year. Featuring Wanda/Scarlet Witch and Vision, the pair of heroes start to suspect that things are not what they seem in their idyllic suburban neighborhood as they adjust to life after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The release date was moved forward from Spring 2021, but that could be reverted amid the Covid-19 chaos. The first full trailer was just revealed this week – but it doesn't have a release date just yet.