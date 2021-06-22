Grab these VR enhancing Cybershoes for your Oculus Quest 2 on Prime Day 2021

If you've been on the lookout for discounts on VR accessories during the Prime Day deals period, you'll want to check out the Cybershoes. These VR enhancing accessories are designed to emulate walking and running actions in your favorite VR games, helping to increase immersion with semi-realistic movements.
The Cybershoes don't get discounted often, but right now they're on sale on Amazon in the US for $316 (down from $349). They're also on sale in the UK for £259.95 (down from £316).
That's the biggest discount we've seen on this VR accessory yet, and it won't be around for much longer, with Prime Day ending at midnight PST in the US, and midnight in the UK – so you'll want to move fast if you're planning on picking up a pair. Even better, you'll also get the Cyberchair and Cybercarpet peripherals included with your purchase.
(Not in US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Cybershoes deal on Prime Day in the US
Cybershoes for Quest Standalone and SteamVR:
$349 $316 at Amazon
Save $33 - Those looking to enhance their VR experience should check out the Cybershoes. These immersion-enhancing accessories emulate your walking and running movements, and work with Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2 and other Steam VR compatible headsets.View Deal
Today's best Cybershoes deal on Prime Day in the UK
Cybershoes for Quest Standalone and SteamVR:
£316 £259.95 at Amazon
Save £56 - Those looking to enhance their VR experience should check out the Cybershoes. These immersion-enhancing accessories emulate your walking and running movements, and work with Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2 and other Steam VR compatible headsets.View Deal
Cybershoes first made waves a couple of years ago in prototype form. The footware slips onto your feet like a pair of sandals, and activate when you perform 'sliding' motions along the ground to emulate walking or running.
The Cybershoes connect wirelessly to your Oculus Quest 2 or other Steam VR compatible headset. They then work in tandem with your control method to emulate movement in popular VR titles like Fallout 4 VR, No Man's Sky and The Wizards: Dark Times.
Even at their discounted price, the Cybershoes are definitely a luxury item, and should only realistically be considered by VR enthusiasts. But if you've got the budget, and you're a regular VR player looking to potentially take your games to the next level in terms of immersion, the Cybershoes are well worth checking out.
