Get an Xbox One S Prime Day bundle at ... Walmart?

Amazon Prime Day keeps on rolling, and it's pushing other retailers to create some pretty amazing deals. And, if you're on the market for an Xbox One S, you can build your own bundle with a game bundle, controller and a headset at Walmart, potentially saving big.

Right now at Walmart, you can pick whichever Xbox One S game bundle you want, with either Battlefield V, NBA 2K19, Forza Horizon 4, Minecraft or Fortnite. Then, you can pick your choice of Xbox One Wireless Controller, and either the HyperX CloudX or Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset. Though, keep in mind that you'll have to pay extra for some of these options.

This is one hell of a bargain for anyone looking for a cheap Xbox One S and some extra items. Being able to get an extra controller is a huge bonus, and that HyperX CloudX is a great budget headset.

This is just another in a long line of amazing Prime Day gaming deals, and even if you're not an Xbox fan, there are plenty of deals to go around on Prime Day 2019.

