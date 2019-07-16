Get an Xbox One S Prime Day bundle at ... Walmart?

Amazon Prime Day keeps on rolling, and it's pushing other retailers to create some pretty amazing deals. And, if you're on the market for an Xbox One S, you can build your own bundle with a game bundle, controller and a headset at Walmart, potentially saving big.
Right now at Walmart, you can pick whichever Xbox One S game bundle you want, with either Battlefield V, NBA 2K19, Forza Horizon 4, Minecraft or Fortnite. Then, you can pick your choice of Xbox One Wireless Controller, and either the HyperX CloudX or Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset. Though, keep in mind that you'll have to pay extra for some of these options.
This is one hell of a bargain for anyone looking for a cheap Xbox One S and some extra items. Being able to get an extra controller is a huge bonus, and that HyperX CloudX is a great budget headset.
This is just another in a long line of amazing Prime Day gaming deals, and even if you're not an Xbox fan, there are plenty of deals to go around on Prime Day 2019.
Xbox One S | Build Your Own Bundle | Save up to $70 at Walmart
If the Xbox One S is on your gaming wishlist, you can build your own bundle at Walmart, starting at $299, including the game bundle of your choice, an extra controller and a gaming headset.
Some more awesome Prime Day gaming deals
PS4 Pro 1TB | Extra DualShock 4 Controller |
You can save £71.99 on this 1TB PS4 Pro from Amazon, which also comes with an extra controller. With PS4 Pros typically costing well over £300, grabbing one at this price is definitely a bargain.View Deal
Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Console | Extra Controller | Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) | £169.99 at Amazon
If you don't fancy FIFA 19, you can grab the same Xbox One S All-Digital bundle but with three months of Game Pass Ultimate instead - granting you access to a library of hundreds of games.View Deal
PS4 500GB 3 PS Hits Game Bundle | PS4 | Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk | £219.99 at Amazon
This PS4 bundle includes a PS4, a DualShock 4 controller, The Last of Us: Remastered, Uncharted 4 and Horizon Zero Dawn (plus the Frozen Wilds DLC). And you can grab it right now for £80 off.
PlayStation VR Mega Pack |
Still not picked up a PSVR headset? Now could be the perfect time. There was originally a whopping £90 discount on the PSVR Mega Pack but the price has since gone up. You're still saving £34.57, but we're not sure if this price to hit the same low again. View Deal
Sony PlayStation 4 500GB Console | Red Dead Redemption 2 |Extra DualShock 4 Controller | £219.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering £29.99 off this PS4 500GB Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle. This deal is good for someone who is thinking about venturing into the realm of PlayStation 4 and even sets you up with Rockstar's open world western. View Deal
Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset | 32GB |
There's £35 off this Oculus Go VR headset over on Amazon, meaning you can jump into VR for cheaper than usual. This all-in-one VR headset means you don't need to hook it up to a PC, phone or console.View Deal
