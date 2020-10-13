Amazon Prime Day iPad deals: today's best offers and sales on Apple devices

This year's Amazon Prime Day iPad deals are firmly here, underway, and are primed and ready to save you some cash on some awesome premium Apple devices. We're bringing you all the deals we've spotted from Amazon, and a few other excellent retailers who just so happen to be price-matching, right here into one handy resource to check out.

Are we seeing price cuts on the brand new 2020 iPad? Yes, yes we are indeed, plus a whole range of excellent discounts on both the new iPad Pros and 2019 iPad Mini. Simply scroll down to check out today's best iPad deals.

Of course, Apple iPads aren't the only hot tech items up for grabs today, we've also got plenty of cheap TVs, laptops, and of course Amazon device deals available over at our main Amazon Prime Day deals page.

Browse all the latest Prime Day iPad deals at Amazon

Before we get right into this year's best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals, we've just got to remind you quickly that these prices are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. That means you'll either have to be a current account holder, or sign-up to a fresh membership to get your hands on these deals. The good news is, you can sign-up for a trial completely free of charge and it'll not just give you these excellent prices, but also expedited delivery and a whole range of other excellent perks.

Start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

If you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership, you can still take part in Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year by signing up for a free 30-day trial. You can cancel at any time within the 30 days with no strings attached.

The best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals available now

We're rounding up the best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals just below, with sections for both US and UK readers to check out. This is also a living list, updated with the freshest prices and deals as we spot them, so make sure you keep checking in regularly if you don't see a deal quite to your liking yet.



Amazon Prime Day iPad deals in the US

New Apple iPad (2020): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 on a brand new iPad this week in the Amazon Prime Day sales. This new tablet is barely a month old, but that hasn't stopped it from receiving a fantastic introductory price - perfect if you didn't pick one up in the recent pre-orders. With a new A12 Bionic chip and full Apple Pencil 1 support, you're also getting a bit more functionality and power to play with here over last year's iteration.

View Deal

Apple iPad mini (2019): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

Good things come in small packages thanks to Amazon Prime Day with a fantastic $XX saving on the most current iPad Mini. Even though the Mini is over a year old now, it's still packing a powerful A12 Bionic chip and over 10 hours of battery life, making it the top pick for those who want that more handy, diminutive form factor.

View Deal

New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB): $799 $749.99 at Amazon

The new 2020 iPad Pro's have proven to be incredibly popular premium tablets since their launch earlier this year, often selling out across the board. This is a pretty rare deal then, and an opportune time to get a nifty price cut on some of the most powerful, feature-packed tablets on the market.

View Deal

2020 iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 128GB): $999 $949.99 at Amazon

Grab the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro to hit the market for $50 less at Amazon this week. The cheapest version of this device, the 128GB configuration, is now available for $949 - perfect if you're looking to make use of iCloud for most of your storage.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day iPad deals in the UK

New Apple iPad (2020): £329 £316 at Amazon

Save $12 on the very latest iPad release from Apple this week in the Amazon Prime Day iPad sales. With a brand new updated processor and new Apple Pencil 1 functionality, the new 2020 iPads are looking like one of the best value tablets Apple has ever put out, even better still with this tidy little discount.

View Deal

Apple iPad mini (2019): £399 £378 at Amazon

Alternatively, get the same amount of excellent power, but in hand-friendly size with the 2019 Apple iPad Mini - also on sale today in the Amazon Prime Day iPad offers. A convenient form factor, light-weight build and 10-hours of battery life makes the Mini a perfect travel companion for both work and casual use.

View Deal

New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB): £769 $740 at Amazon

The new Apple iPad Pro range is also seeing some nice discounts today - a doubly good offer since you don't see price cuts on these wildly popular premium tablets often. With an absolutely stunning Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic chip, and all-around top-tier cameras, microphones plus the addition of a new LiDAR scanner, these are easily some of the most powerful tablets around.

View Deal

Best iPad deals on Prime Day at other retailers

If you're outside the US and UK, or simply would like a quick price comparison across the entire range, here's a quick list of today's best prices available on both this years and the last generation of iPads.

Amazon Prime Day iPad deals: will these prices drop any lower?

Excellent question, and one that's going to be hard to answer with proper certainty because retailers tend to keep their cards pretty close to their chests in the build-up to the big days themselves. That said, based on experience from previous events, we can definitely hazard a guess to say Amazon's own prices will probably be at their lowest prices all year round on Prime Day, or at worst a direct match for their Black Friday prices.

Amazon always looks to get one over on its rivals on Black Friday and Prime Day itself this year is much, much closer than previous years to the late-November date Black Friday rests on. It's likely this year they'll be trying to make even bigger waves on Prime Day, and it's also likely they won't want to devalue its own event by undercutting these prices come November. That said, if other retailers go super low on Black Friday, we could see a whole round of price matching from the big tech giant.