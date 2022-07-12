Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals 2022: deals on the go

With summer already well underway, Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to make your outdoors fun in the sun time that much better by scoring a great deal on a portable Bluetooth speaker. Amazon typically lets these go in the 20% to 50% off range depending on the model, making this already affordable personal audio category even more attractive.

Our best waterproof speakers guide covers much of what you need to know about portable Bluetooth speakers, but here are the basics. You’ll want a model that is compact and lightweight, is waterproof (or water-resistant), has strong battery life – and sounds good! The models listed here all meet that criteria, with most vetted through a TechRadar review.

Whether you’re hitting the beach, camping in the woods, hiking, biking, or whatever, outdoor life can be made better with tunes in tow. We’ve scoured Amazon’s offerings and created this roundup of not just the best portable Bluetooth speakers, but the best Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals: US

(opens in new tab) Bose SoundLink Color II: $129 $79 (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Bose portables tend to be priced higher than other battery-powered Bluetooth speakers, but this sweet Prime Day deal will net you the company’s SoundLink Color II for just $79 – a 39% discount. The SoundLink Color II’s lithium-ion battery will give you up to 8 hours play time before it needs to be USB-charged, and you can pair two SoundLink for stereo or party mode playback. This is only the second time Amazon has priced Bose’s speaker this low, so it’s a deal not to be missed.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Emberton: $169 $119 (opens in new tab)at Amazon

Save $50 - Many portable Bluetooth speakers look like toys, but Marshall’s Emberton looks like a guitar amp. If that’s not enough to grab your attention, maybe this will: the Emberton is $50 off in a rockin’ deal. Aside from its cool looks, we admired this speaker’s great battery life and rugged design in our review (opens in new tab). This is a great Prime Day chance to snag a road-worthy Bluetooth speaker, so don’t delay (or flange).

(opens in new tab) Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20: $529 $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $130 - Take 25% off this Bluetooth speaker from B&O. We're fans of Bang & Olufsen's warm sound profile and classy modern aesthetic, so naturally, we're fans of this Prime Day discount on its portable speaker as well. With 8 hours of playtime, wireless phone charging, and customizable sound EQ via the B&O app, it's just the perfect speakers for your summer escapades. Both the Anthracite and Gray Mist colors are discounted.

Amazon Prime Day Fire Bluetooth speaker deals: UK

(opens in new tab) Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20: £49 9 (opens in new tab)£320 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 36% - Take 36% off this Bluetooth speaker from B&O. We're fans of Bang & Olufsen's warm sound profile and classy modern aesthetic, so naturally, we're fans of this Prime Day discount on its portable speaker as well. With 8 hours of playtime, wireless phone charging, and customizable sound EQ via the B&O app, it's just the perfect speakers for your summer escapades. Only the Black Anthracite color is discounted.

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 5: £109 (opens in new tab)£65 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £44 - At £44 off this fashionable portable, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better looking Bluetooth speaker at its £65 deal price. When we reviewed (opens in new tab)the Flip 5, we were taken not just with its looks, but its sound, which could go surprisingly loud without distortion. Get yourself a Flip 5 with this Prime Day deal – and get another as a gift for someone else while you’re at it.

(opens in new tab) Anker Soundcore mini: £23.99 £16.79 (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 30% - Just £16.79 for a portable Bluetooth speaker? That deal sounds unreal, especially when it’s from a well-known brand like Anker. While we haven’t gone hands-on with the Soundcore mini, it promises robust bass for its size and has a healthy 15-hour playtime. With a deal this cheap, it seems like a chance worth taking.

