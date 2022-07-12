Amazon Prime Day Apple deals 2022: the best iPhone, iPad, AirPod and MacBook sales

If you're looking for the best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals, then we can help. While Apple doesn't usually cut the prices of its products by much, at a busy time like Prime Day, retailers often come up with brilliant Apple deals to tempt people - especially with slightly older models.

That means with Amazon Prime Day now live, we should see some great deals on iPhones, iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and more.

Apple's devices all work brilliantly together, so if you want to fill your house with the company's stylish products, then this is the only page you need.

We'll be casting our expert eyes over every deal to make sure they are worth buying, and we'll continue to update this page with the latest deals as they go live.

We've listed the offers by country (US or UK), and then sorted them into price brackets, to make it simple to find the best option for your needs and budget.

And this year's deals are looking good! There are some really tempting offers for the best iPhones, iPads and MacBooks.

The best Prime Day Apple deals in the US

Prime Day AirPods deals in the US

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro: $249 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $79 – To get Apple's noise-cancelling earbuds for the best price this Prime Day, Amazon is your best port of call. This isn't quite the lowest they've ever been – they dropped to $159 last Black Friday – but it's as cheap as they've ever been otherwise. A great deal.



(opens in new tab) AirPods 3rd Gen (latest version): $179 $164.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $15 – These aren't much of a deal, but this price at Walmart is the best we've found so far over Prime Day for the latest AirPods. Compared to the cheapest version, they give you better audio quality, Spatial Audio and more battery life.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: $499 $449 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – Apple's most elite and expensive headphones are at their lowest price today at Best Buy. $449 is a really good price for some of the most astounding-sounding wireless headphones ever, and the noise cancellation is excellent. They've been as low as $429 in the past on a couple of occasions, but they rarely dip lower than this price.



(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2nd Gen $100 £90 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Save $10 – If you're looking for a cheaper and more classic-looking pair of AirPods this deal could be what you need. This isn't the cheapest we've seen the 2nd gen earbuds sell for new on Amazon but it's only $1 more expensive so it's almost as good a deal.

Prime Day AirPods deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro £239 £179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60 – Apple's noise-cancelling earbuds are still up there with the best true wireless earbuds when it comes to balancing features, noise-blocking skills, sound quality, and comfort. This is a good price compared to normal, though they have dropped as low as £170 for short periods in recent months.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2nd Gen £109 £99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Save £10 – This doesn't look like much of a saving on its face, but it's actually the joint-lowest price that these earbuds have ever been, so if you want to know you're paying the least possible (at least, so far) then this is it.



(opens in new tab) AirPods 3rd Gen (latest version): £169 £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 – This is the best deal we've found on AirPods 3rd Gen (Apple's latest version of its earbuds that don't have the noise cancellation you get in AirPods Pro) in the UK this Prime Day, but it's not much of a blockbuster. In recent months, these have dropped a few times to £145 or even £135, so it may be worth hanging on.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: £549 £443 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $106 – This is a decent price for Apple's awesome-sounding over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation. In the past, we've seen them for as low as £399, but rarely – they've also been around £429 on occasion. If you want a pair today, this is the best price we've seen, and we think they're worth it at this price still – they sound incredible.



Prime Day Apple Watch deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7, 41mm (cellular): $499 $429 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - Fans know discounts on current-gen Apple products are rare, so when one comes along, it's worth some real consideration. In this instance, the 41mm cellular Apple Watch Series 7 is up for grabs with a noteworthy $70 discount. Although in our Apple Watch 7 review (opens in new tab), we noted that one of the biggest discounts was more color options, this reduction covers most, if not all of them.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (45mm, GPS): $ 429 now $314 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $115 - This is one of the best Apple watch deals we've seen so far, at the lowest price ever for this size. Save a whopping $115 on this starlight platinum colorway Apple Watch 7 (without cellular), the most advanced Apple Watch yet. It's better than the $70 non-exclusive deal around on the 41mm model, but it's going fast.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - Landing just before the annual Amazon Prime Day event, this is a decent sale and one that's sure to be snapped up quickly, even though it's on the less popular green color exclusively. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display and faster charging compared to other models, as well as advanced ECG and blood oxygen monitors, alongside the usual sleep and fitness features.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $319 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - Although it's not specifically a Prime exclusive deal, we have to shout about the $70 discount on the best-selling Apple Watch 7. It's now on sale for $319.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS + Cellular): $499 $429 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 – This is identical to the Apple Watch 7 above but also comes with cellular connectivity features so you can make phone calls, send texts, stream music and more without your iPhone nearby. The price jumps up a lot for these convenience features, but it's a good time to buy as today's price matches the lowest ever.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – The Apple Watch SE is our favorite budget smartwatch (opens in new tab) and it's now reduced to $229 at Amazon. This matches the lowest price we've seen all year - and is only $10 more than the record low from Black Friday. It's a fantastic price for a feature-packed smartwatch if you don't need all the advanced options in the Apple Watch 7. This cheaper version includes the basics, such as a sleep monitor, activity tracker, voice control, GPS and a heart rate monitor.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS + Cellular): $319.99 $269.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – This is the exact same Apple Watch as above but comes with additional cellular connectivity. That means you can use it to sent texts, make phone calls, stream music and more - all without the need for your iPhone to be nearby. This discount is auto-applied at the checkout and means the smartwatch is now back down to its lowest price ever.

Prime Day Apple Watch deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): £369 £309 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60 – Here's the cheapest Apple Watch 7 in the UK today. It was £10 less over a month ago but this is the lowest price since that previous discount. The Apple Watch 7 boasts a larger screen compared to the Series 6 and comes with all the fitness and activity tracking features you'd expect from a high-end smartwatch. This includes a sleep monitor, GPS, heart rate monitor, ECG and blood-oxygen sensor.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): £269 £217 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £52 – The more budget-friendly Apple Watch SE is now £52 off at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. This equals the lowest price we've seen it on sale for, which means it's unlikely to drop lower than this during the sales.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS + Cellular): £319 £267 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £52 – If you need a Watch SE with the added bonus of cellular connectivity for music streaming and sending texts from your wrist, then this 16% off deal is for you. It equals the lowest price we've seen for this 2021 model, which is a great budget option that also works with Apple Fitness.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (45mm, GPS): £399 £359 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40 – If you have larger wrists (140-220mm wide) and want the latest Apple Watch 7, this 10% off deal is a great buy. It equals the lowest-ever price for this particular model, which has a larger screen with its predecessor and includes a huge range of health-tracking perks, including sleep monitoring, ECG and a blood-oxygen sensor.

Prime Day iPad deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Apple Back to School sale: at least $100 off, plus $100 gift card (opens in new tab)

Ok, so it's not relevant to all our readers, but if you're a student or teacher then the Apple Back to School sale is running adjacent to this year's Prime Day and well worth a look. It's offering upwards of $50 off the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro models (depending on configuration) as well as a handy $100 gift card for accessories. While niche, this is one of the best pre-Prime Day iPad deals around at the moment. Note, you will need a valid student ID or .edu email address to be eligible for these Back to School promotions.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): $329 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Amazon and Walmart are offering the lowest prices on the standard Apple iPad ahead of Prime Day, which is now back at a record-low price. If you're on a budget, this is the Apple tablet that you'll want to set in your sights this Prime Day. It's not as powerful as the others, nor does it have as good a display, but it's easily the best value iPad in the range. Do we think it'll go lower on Prime Day? Possibly, but only by around $20 or so if we were to guess.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Mini 2021 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): $459 $409 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - The cheapest pre-Prime Day iPad deal on the latest mini model can be found at Walmart this week. This 4th of July sale has already sold out at Amazon but Walmart's stock is holding out - for now. At $409 we're just $9 off the cheapest price ever on this excellent small-form-factor slate. If you're looking for a premium tablet that's easy to put away in the bag then the Apple iPad mini is a great choice with its mix of portability, premium design, and powerful components.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air M1 2022 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): $599 $569 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - The latest Apple tablet in the range, the iPad Air 2022 straddles the middle ground between the more basic 10.2-inch iPad and the super-premium iPad Pro range. With a super speedy Apple M1 chip under the hood and a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, it's up there with the best tablets money can buy right now without completely breaking the bank. Today's price at Amazon on the Blue and Purple colors is just $10 more than the cheapest we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 11 M1 2021 (Wi-Fi + Cell, 128GB): $999 $949 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - If you're looking for a really premium slate, you could consider Amazon's pre-Prime Day deal on the Apple iPad Pro 11. This fantastic tablet is just $50 off its lowest ever price at the retailer today and a great buy if you've got a bit of dosh to spend and are going to make use of the heaps of power these slates offer. While not for everybody, the combination of a speedy M1 chip and stunning Liquid Retina display make the latest iPad Pros great for professional design applications.

Prime Day iPad deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Mini 2021 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): £479 £459 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - Amazon's pre-Prime Day deal on the latest iPad mini is a match for the record-low price in the UK, although it's not a rare deal by any stretch of the imagination. We've got big hopes for this one to be exceeded over Prime Day since this model's been out for a while now and is generally a little less popular than the other models. Note, not all colors are available at this price, so it's worth waiting it out if you're interested in a Purple or Pink slate.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 11 M1 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB): £749 £719 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £30 - The overall biggest price cuts for pre-Prime Day iPad deals in the UK can be found on the pricier Pro models. While overall the juiciest discount available today, we'd recommend holding off until Prime Day on this one since we've seen this model go for £699 before. That was over Black Friday last year so our fingers are crossed we'll see a new record next week.

Prime Day iPhone deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone SE 16GB (unlocked): $109.99 $91.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $18.60: We've not seen a lot of iPhone Prime Day deals in the US yet, but this unlocked iPhone SE is a good option if you just need a simple phone to get started with right away. It's second-hand, but fully guaranteed.

Prime Day iPhone deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 (2021): From £779 £729 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save from £50: Amazon has savings on the several unlocked configurations of the latest iPhone. The entry 128GB configuration is reduced to £729 and the 256G is reduced by £60 to £819.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 Mini (2021): £679 £629 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to £50: Depending on which model you can get, there are serious savings to be had on the iPhone 13 Mini. You can get the light 128GB version for as little as £629.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 Mini (2021) 512GB: £979 £860 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to £119: Getting the larger capacity iPhone 13 Mini gets you an even bigger discount, with a £119 saving. This is a great choice if you like taking lots of photographs with your phone.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 11: £489 £425 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £64 This may not be Apple's most recent iPhone anymore, but that's why it's down to this lower price. The deal is on the 64GB model, and while the different color options have different discounts, the black one is the cheapest.



(opens in new tab) iPhone 12 mini: £579 £509 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple's first 'mini' phone, the iPhone 12 mini is a little cheap for Prime Day. This is a price ut on the 64GB model, and for the black phone, but the exact price is slightly different if you want a different color.

Prime Day MacBook deals in the US

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro, 2021): $2,699 $2,449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200: The specs offered by this 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD 2021 MacBook Pro 16 are never going to be cheap, but with a $200 discount, this is a brilliant offer to get Apple's mighty MacBook.



Prime Day MacBook deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020, M1): £1,499 £1,439 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60: While this model of the MacBook Pro is now two years old, and there's a more modern version just out, this remains a very good laptop thanks to the M1 chip. This model comes with 8GB memory and 512GB SSD.

