VPN Privacy & Security

These free VPNs may have ties to China’s military – and they are still hidden in Apple and Google app stores

VPN Privacy & Security

"Scammers scamming other scammers" – This free Android VPN was caught using Windscribe-stolen servers

VPN Privacy & Security

Beware! 3 free VPNs are topping App Store charts right now – but they can actually pose a huge risk to your data

VPN Privacy & Security

To pay or not to pay? Nearly 1 in 4 TechRadar readers say they use free VPNs despite the risks

VPN Services

VPN apps are topping UK app stores right now – here’s why

Security

Malicious Google Chrome and Edge extensions downloaded more than 2 million times - here's how to stay safe from being tracked online

VPN Privacy & Security

Free public Wi-Fi could cost you dearly. Here’s a $50 incentive to fix it

VPN Privacy & Security

No, VPNs don't guarantee absolute anonymity – but too many users still think they do

VPN Privacy & Security

This is the main reason TechRadar readers use VPNs - and no, it isn't streaming

Security

Criminals are using a dangerous fake free VPN to spread malware via GitHub - here's how to stay safe