Hide.me's Black Friday deal gets you 27 months of protection

It's that time of year again, and Hide.me, one of the best VPNs in the business, has unveiled an incredible Black Friday VPN deal. So, if you've been on the hunt for a secure VPN that won't break the bank, here's your chance to save some serious cash.

You can bag yourself a bargain and get 27 months of Hide.me protection for only $2.22 a month with a deal that runs from November 1 to November 30, 2023.

The good news doesn't stop there, either. Your Hide.me subscription is jam-packed with security tools, customizable apps for all devices, and outstanding unblocking power. For the best value for money, pick the 2-year plan as you'll also get an extra 3 months for free. That's a total of 27 months for $59.99.

Save 82% today Hide.me VPN Black Friday deal: claim a 27-month plan for $2.22 per month

Take advantage of this exclusive deal to check out a reliable, and super-customizable, VPN for a fraction of the usual price. For just $2.22 a month (or $59.95 a year), you can bag yourself Hide.me's 2-year-plan together with 3 months of FREE protection on top. Simply click the link to claim your Black Friday savings, and remember that you'll be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee. Act quickly, though—this exclusive offer is only valid until November 30, 2023.

Why is this Hide.me deal worth checking out?

Simply put, Hide.me is the total package, equipped with top-notch security features that’ll keep your devices and sensitive information safe from third-party snoopers. I’m also consistently impressed by how quick the VPN is—in fact, in my latest tests, Hide.me hit peak speeds of 950 Mbps.

This awesome performance makes Hide.me a great streaming VPN, as you’ll be able to enjoy HD content at home or on the go, and I was able to unblock some of the world’s most in-demand sites without a hitch. So, whether you want to check out what’s new on Netflix or revisit old favorites on BBC iPlayer, Hide.me has you covered.

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want to tailor your VPN: Hide.me is packed with customizable features—you’ll be able to pick your protocol and favorite individual servers, and tweak settings on a range of devices. ✔️ You need servers everywhere: with more than 2,300 servers in 85 locations worldwide, Hide.me makes accessing blocked, censored, or geo-restricted content a breeze. ✔️ Speed is everything: Hide.me claims a top spot in my fastest VPN rankings, thanks to its 10G infrastructure and speedy WireGuard protocol.

Hide.me's security tools are seriously impressive, making it also one of the best secure VPN services around. You'll find support for all of the most popular protocols, including OpenVPN and WireGuard. A kill switch will leap into action and cut your internet connection if the VPN drops, too, which means you don't have to worry about any of your sensitive information leaking into the wrong hands.

The Multi-hop feature is another nice addition to the Hide.me roster. It'll route your connection through two servers rather than one, adding an extra layer of protection to your browsing sessions. You're also covered by a strict no-logs policy—and Hide.me doesn't use a single tracker or third-party cookie on its website, which is exactly what I like to see.

One of the best tools in Hide.me’s arsenal is its SmartGuard feature, which blocks ads, trackers, and malware, so you can go about your day-to-day browsing without being interrupted by annoying ads or dodgy links. The feature is especially handy if you’ll be sharing your subscription (and its 10 simultaneous connections) with family members who are less tech-savvy.

Hide.me is compatible with just about every device, too, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices, as well as smart TVs, game consoles, and routers. If you need a helping hand getting the VPN set up on any of your gadgets, there’s a wealth of support articles available, or you can reach out to the Hide.me customer support team via 24/7 live chat, and they’ll be happy to help.