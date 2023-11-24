Cyber Monday VPN deals 2023 - get the cheapest VPN prices

With Black Friday just passed, people are constantly asking me which Virtual Private Network they should buy—and which service offers the best Cyber Monday discounts. It's a great question, and I've been putting VPNs to the test every day, and keeping tabs on their prices, to round up the ones that are worth picking up as 2023 draws to a close.

Cyber Monday is a great time to pick up a bargain or two—and it's the same in the world of cybersecurity. VPN prices are pretty much the lowest they'll be, meaning there's really no better time to shore up your security with one of the best VPNs on the market.

2022 was a massive year for VPN deals, but 2023 looks set to eclipse it with some uber-competitive prices (and a TechRadar exclusive.) I've reached out to the industry's top providers to figure out which discounts really shouldn't be missed. So, keep reading, and check out the best of the best, below.

Note: all prices are in US$.

Check out my top picks for this year's Cyber Monday VPN deals. NordVPN claims the #1 spot with a wicked 69% off and a free Amazon gift card exclusively for TechRadar readers. Surfshark is hot on its heels, however, with an 80% discount and up to 5 months free. Keep reading to see what other great offers are on the cards.

You might wonder why the cheapest VPN isn't at the top of my list, and that's because VPNs aren't all made equal. Some services cost less because their services just aren't as good as their more premium counterparts. My Cyber Monday guide is a combination of the best VPNs giving the best deals.

Cyber Monday VPN deals 2023

There are some cracking deals available right now—like NordVPN's 69% discount. Pick up a plan for just $2.99 a month and get a free Amazon gift card exclusively for TechRadar readers. Surfshark has taken a huge bite out of its pricing, too, clocking in at $1.99 a month. I've never seen these providers roll out deals like this—so you know it's a big deal.

I'm disappointed to see that ExpressVPN hasn't lowered its prices for Cyber Monday. Still, seeing as the service recently released its cross-platform password manager, it's a solid alternative. Let's take a deeper look at the best deals available right now.

1. NordVPN: 69% off and a free Amazon gift card

Simply put, I've never seen NordVPN this cheap—and if you pick up a 2-year plan you'll even get an extra 3 months of coverage for free. Don't forget that your NordVPN subscription also comes with a built-in ad blocker and antivirus at no extra cost. I've scored an amazing exclusive for TechRadar readers this Cyber Monday: subscribe to a 2-year plan and you'll get a free Amazon gift card of up to $30/£30/30€. With the additional 69% off, that's the best deal NordVPN's had all year. At $2.99 per month, that's an absolute steal. Make good use of NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to put it through its paces before committing, and see why it's one of my favorite Netflix VPNs. ▶ Find out more in our in-depth NordVPN review.

2. Surfshark: 80% off + 5 months free

If you're looking for a premium VPN but don't want to pay a premium price, then Surfshark is well worth checking out. It's my go-to cheap VPN and a speedy service, too—actually maxing out my testing line (along with NordVPN.) Pick up an extra 5 months for free when you subscribe to Surfshark's full security suite, and save the most cents. If you'd rather stick to the basic VPN plan, you'll still be getting an absolute bargain at $1.99 a month (and 3 months of extra coverage.) You can even get ahold of Incogni, which removes your personal information from data brokers harvesting from online cookies. ▶ Find out more in our Surfshark VPN review.

4. Private Internet Access: 86% off + 4 months free

Private Internet Access has been a stand-out pick for years—especially if you're looking for a security-focused service with plenty of options and settings to configure. It's my #4 VPN overall, and you can grab a 2-year plan for just $2.03 a month this Cyber Monday. ▶ Find out how it compares to ExpressVPN and NordVPN in our Private Internet Access VPN review.

4. PureVPN: 85% off

PureVPN is an impressive up-and-comer in the VPN world, and I'm always impressed by just how many sites and services it can unblock. That's good news for anyone who'll be glued to Netflix over the holiday season. PureVPN's Cyber Monday deal is, frankly, outrageous, with 5-year plans discounted to just $1.83 per month. ▶ Check out our PureVPN review for more details.

5. ExpressVPN: 49% off + 3 months free

ExpressVPN is my overall #1 pick and trounces the competition when it comes to security and unblocking content from around the world. Keeping its prices at $6.67 per month, it hasn't unveiled any dazzling Cyber Monday plans, but it has added a bunch of new features. Try before you buy with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and get an extra 3 months for free as well as 1 year of unlimited cloud backup. You'll also get a built-in password manager and ad-blocker—which is serious value for money. ▶ See what makes it my go-to VPN in our ExpressVPN review.

6. CyberGhost: 84% off + 4 months free

CyberGhost is an awesome all-rounder that's particularly newbie-friendly, thanks to its sleek apps for just about every device in the house. This Cyber Monday, you can sign up for 2 years and get an extra 4 months for free, and all for just $2.03 a month. ▶ See our CyberGhost VPN review for more info.

7. IPVanish: 82% off + 3 months free

IPVanish doesn't always secure a spot on my best bargain VPNs list, but its 2-year Cyber Monday deal is actually pretty tempting at just $2.49 per month. Few VPNs are as quick as IPVanish, and its blazing WireGuard speeds make it a great pick for streaming in HD. Plus, I recently promoted it to the #5 spot in my overall VPN rankings. ▶ Read our IPVanish VPN review to see whether it suits your needs.

8. Hide.me VPN: 78% off + 3 months free

With Hide.me, you'll get 2 years of VPN coverage for just $2.22 per month—and an extra 3 months for free. This is a limited-time deal, however, so act fast to make sure you don't miss out. Alternatively, Hide.me offers a decent free VPN so you can try it before you buy. ▶ Want to know more? Check out our Hide.me VPN review to see whether it's the right service for you.

9. Atlas VPN: 86% off + 6 months free

Atlas VPN is celebrating Cyber Monday in style with a huge discount on its multi-year plan. You'll get 40 months of protection for just $71.52. That works out at $1.70 per month, which is pretty good for a promising up-and-comer. ▶ Check out our Atlas VPN review to see how it compares with NordVPN and Surfshark.

10. FastestVPN: 93% off lifetime protection

FastestVPN has some of the best deals around, and its lifetime plan is currently just $40. That's less than you'd pay for 4 months with some of the competition, and it also includes a free ad-blocker, password manager, and malware protection. This isn't part of a Cyber Monday deal, however, and FastestVPN didn't quite live up to its name during my most recent round of testing (though it's still pretty quick.) The lack of reliable support and poor unblocking capability are slightly disappointing—so, while this is a great deal for a VPN with potential, I'd suggest picking up one of the deals listed above if you really want to take advantage of the year-end savings. ▶ See our FastestVPN review for more details.

11. PrivadoVPN: 90% off + 3 months free

PrivadoVPN is my favorite up-and-coming VPN provider to emerge over the past few years. It goes from strength to strength and always invests in its users before its marketing. Don't believe me? See for yourself why it's so good with a 2-year subscription + 3 months free for just $1.11 per month and take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. ▶ See our PrivadoVPN review for more details.

12. Proton VPN: up to 60% off

ProtonVPN is a long-standing favorite of the VPN community and is constantly innovating amazing tools for its security suite. This Cyber Monday, Proton dropped its price to $3.99 per month, which is absolutely fantastic. Alternatively, you can get Proton Unlimited at 33% off and use all of Proton's security tools (secure email, password manager, calendar, cloud storage, and VPN) for just $8.69 per month. ▶ See our Proton VPN review for more details.

13. NordLayer: 22% off business VPNs

NordVPN's business alternative. For as little as $8 per user per month, it's a phenomenal option for businesses looking to get one of the best business VPNs on Cyber Monday.

14. Perimeter 81: 20% off business VPNs

From just $8 per user per month, you can get my go-to business VPN. Offering an enormous array of management tools, zero-trust network access capabilities, and so much more, all with immense support and speedy implementation.



Which VPN's didn't lower prices for Cyber Monday?

VPNs can be crafty, and make it seem as though they've slashed their prices when they're actually the same as they were yesterday. ExpressVPN and FastestVPN haven't lowered their prices for Cyber Monday. However, that doesn't mean they're not worth considering.

ExpressVPN is my favorite service and the one I use every day for just about everything—streaming, torrenting, and keeping snoopers away from my day-to-day browsing. It's a little disappointing that the provider prefers not to cut prices for Cyber Monday, but it does mean that it's one of the more consistently priced VPNs. If you want the best of the best, you're going to have to shell out for the full price.

FastestVPN is a rising star that's shown some real promise. You can get a lifetime subscription for $40, which is a great deal, but it's the same price it is normally—meaning you're not actually making any Cyber Monday savings.

How I chose Cyber Monday VPN deals

There are hundreds of VPN services on the market right now, and just because they're there, doesn't mean they're worth using. I only include services that I would genuinely recommend to my family and friends on this list—if I wouldn't trust it with the people I love using it, how could I justify recommending it to you?

I test VPNs every single day, and I've lived and breathed them for the past three years (nearly four). A deal is only included in one of my pages if it meets all of the following criteria:

It's a VPN I have actually tested: I wouldn't recommend something I've never had my hands on.

I wouldn't recommend something I've never had my hands on. It's a reliable service: you can trust it to keep you and your loved ones safe online.

you can trust it to keep you and your loved ones safe online. It's a price I would genuinely pay for it: if I don't think the price being asked is worthy of the service, then it's not going on my list. If I wouldn't pay for it, why should you?

Cyber Monday VPN deal FAQs

What to look for in a good Cyber Monday VPN deal? Short answer? It depends. You'll need to factor in your budget and must-have features to find your perfect match. However, if you're looking for the best of the best, ExpressVPN is it—and slightly more expensive than the competition at $6.67 per month. This is ExpressVPN's normal price, so it's not really part of the Cyber Monday celebrations, though the provider did just release a new password manager tool. The good news is that plenty of VPNs are cutting prices for Cyber Monday. PureVPN is an awesome example, and you can get yourself a 5-year plan for a measly $1.13 a month. NordVPN and TechRadar have also teamed up to offer an exclusive deal that you won't find anywhere else—get a 2-year plan, and bag a free Amazon gift card. If you're a VPN newbie and would rather avoid a longer commitment, IPVanish has a fantastic deal on its annual plan, which you can get for just $3.19 per month. You can rest assured any Cyber Monday VPN deals I share are only from those service providers I deem reputable and worth your hard-earned cash. Of course, it all comes down to what you want it to do.

Are the Cyber Monday deals the same as Black Friday? For VPNs this year, the answer is yes! The deals have carried through from Black Friday and some even extend all the way through to the 29th, so you can bag the best VPN deals this year, even if you didn't get the chance over Black Friday.

When can I get the best Cyber Monday VPN deal? Cyber Monday is just around the corner, and you'll soon see a flood of deals and discounts across our site. So, if you missed out on some of the best Black Friday savings, you still have time to pick up a bargain. Not all VPNs lower their prices though, so be sure to check out my article on which VPN providers didn't lower prices. Alternatively, if you don't care who hasn't dropped their prices, and you just want to know which VPN deals are worth buying, I've got you covered there too.

What Cyber Monday VPN deals should I expect in 2023? Typically, VPN providers will hold back some of their best deals for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. There are still some awesome discounts available throughout the rest of the year, however. In 2022, ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and Surfshark all unveiled huge savings, but ExpressVPN has opted out of the fun for 2023. There are still plenty of services offering some amazing deals though, so keep coming back for all the latest savings as soon as they crop up. Note: for the most part, there is an emphasis on big savings on longer-term plans, though some providers have been known to tag a few extra months for free at the end of plans, too.

Is a VPN neccessary? A VPN is a nifty tool to have in your arsenal, not only boosting your security and online anonymity but also optimizing your device so you can get far more out of it. By hopping on a server, your traffic will be rerouted, altering your IP address to appear as if you're somewhere else entirely. This means your internet activity is less likely to be tracked back to you, which, in turn, offers a range of perks. You'll be able to bypass geo-restrictions and access otherwise locked content, such as streaming BBC iPlayer outside the UK. This also means your Internet Service Provider (ISP) can't see what you're doing and potentially throttle your bandwidth when carrying out more data-demanding tasks, like streaming or gaming. Of course, on top of those, more exciting features, a VPN allows you to more safely browse online, keeping your sensitive information under heavy encryption, away from prying eyes. You can find out more in our "What is a VPN?" guide

