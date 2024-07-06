One of our favorite cheap dash cams is under $70 with an early Prime Day deal

We've only just reviewed the new Miofive S1 dash cam and it received our recommendation and a 4.5* rating. It offers superb bang for buck, with impressive 4K video, built-in GPS and speedy video transfer with 5GHz Wi-Fi. What is all the more impressive is the low price of the cheap dash cam, which incredibly Miofive has already slashed ahead of Prime Day.

You can pick up the tiny dash cam for just $67.20 at Amazon US by applying a 30% voucher on the original $95.99 price. There are a few bundle options, too, such as the S1 with a 128GB MicroSD and card reader for just $99.98. I've been writing about dash cam deals for a while now, and believe me, the S1 is one of the best deals in memory.

It's one of a growing number of early Prime Day deals launching this week ahead of the big day later this month.

Today’s best Miofive S1 deal

Miofive S1 dash cam: up to 30% off

We rank the Miofive S1 as one of the best dash cams for a double-digit price, and it's now available in a variety of bundles at Amazon to make it unbeatable value – a 30% voucher code from the $95.99 price being the pick of the bunch. The tiny dash cam boasts crisp 4K video in day at night, built-in GPS and speedy video transfer with 5GHz Wi-Fi. Sadly, video frame rates are limited to 30fps whatever resolution you shoot at, but for the money you'll struggle to find a better or more reliable dash cam. Other options include a 128GB MicroSD and card reader bundle for $99.98 at Amazon.

In our Miofive S1 review, we said this about the cheap dash cam:

"If you value 4K video above all else, but are shopping on a relatively tight budget, the Miofive S1 is a dash cam worthy of your attention. As well as producing excellent video day and night, the S1 has a 3in display, speedy 5GHz Wi-Fi for smartphone control, GPS for adding speed data to your recordings and a compact design. The S1 records 4K video with very little noise – as often plagues footage shot by budget dash cams – and is a breeze to set up and use. A frame rate higher than 30 fps at Full HD would have been welcome, but otherwise it’s a solid package."

It's worth checking out the various S1 bundles on Amazon – there are too many to sensibly list here. For example, Miofive also makes both 2K and 4K rear cams that can compliment the S1's front view to provide full coverage around your vehicle, although obviously the cost stacks for such bundles.

We have also been busy rounding up the best camera deals ahead of Prime Day where you will find other early dash cam deals that we find.