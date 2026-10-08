'Accuracy is very important': UK drivers will start seeing local fuel prices in Google Maps and Waze as the cost of petrol and diesel keeps rising
Search and save
- Look out for current fuel prices in Google Maps and Waze in the UK
- They'll show up in searches and in listings for garages
- The new feature taps into the government's Fuel Finder service
With the price of diesel topping £2 for the first time, and the price of petrol heading in the same direction, Google has announced that UK drivers can now check current fuel prices at petrol stations from inside Google Maps and Waze.
As per Google (via the BBC), the data will be pulled directly from the government's Fuel Finder service, which was launched back in March 2026 and already reports petrol and diesel prices to a range of online portals.
It's now a legal requirement for garage forecourts in the UK to add their latest prices to the Fuel Finder database within 30 minutes of changing them. Google says that if the prices aren't up-to-date, they won't be displayed.
"Accuracy is very important, so we will still show the petrol station and where it is, but you'll only see a price if we have high confidence that it's the right price," Sarah-Jayne Williams, director of product partnerships for Google Maps and Waze, told the BBC.
Saving you £40 a year... maybe
Using the new feature inside Google Maps or Waze couldn't be any easier: just search for 'petrol' or 'fuel' to see a list of nearby stations, together with current pricing. The same prices are also shown on individual forecourt listings pages.
According to the government, Fuel Finder has the potential to save car owners an average of £40 a year. The thinking is that competition between petrol stations, when they know that divers can now easily shop around, will drive down the cost of fuel.
However, with the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, the pressure on oil prices remains high, which is making it difficult for garages to do anything about increasing costs at the pump — and there's no sign of a slowing down or reversal yet.
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As yet there's no similar feature available in Apple Maps, though of course you can get Google Maps and Waze on iOS. Some of the other resources you can use to check up on the latest fuel prices, no app required, are PetrolPrices.com and Confused.com.
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Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
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