Look out for current fuel prices in Google Maps and Waze in the UK

They'll show up in searches and in listings for garages

The new feature taps into the government's Fuel Finder service

With the price of diesel topping £2 for the first time, and the price of petrol heading in the same direction, Google has announced that UK drivers can now check current fuel prices at petrol stations from inside Google Maps and Waze.

As per Google (via the BBC), the data will be pulled directly from the government's Fuel Finder service, which was launched back in March 2026 and already reports petrol and diesel prices to a range of online portals.

It's now a legal requirement for garage forecourts in the UK to add their latest prices to the Fuel Finder database within 30 minutes of changing them. Google says that if the prices aren't up-to-date, they won't be displayed.

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"Accuracy is very important, so we will still show the petrol station and where it is, but you'll only see a price if we have high confidence that it's the right price," Sarah-Jayne Williams, director of product partnerships for Google Maps and Waze, told the BBC.

Saving you £40 a year... maybe

Look out for petrol prices inside Google Maps (Image credit: Future)

Using the new feature inside Google Maps or Waze couldn't be any easier: just search for 'petrol' or 'fuel' to see a list of nearby stations, together with current pricing. The same prices are also shown on individual forecourt listings pages.

According to the government, Fuel Finder has the potential to save car owners an average of £40 a year. The thinking is that competition between petrol stations, when they know that divers can now easily shop around, will drive down the cost of fuel.

However, with the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, the pressure on oil prices remains high, which is making it difficult for garages to do anything about increasing costs at the pump — and there's no sign of a slowing down or reversal yet.

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As yet there's no similar feature available in Apple Maps, though of course you can get Google Maps and Waze on iOS. Some of the other resources you can use to check up on the latest fuel prices, no app required, are PetrolPrices.com and Confused.com.

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