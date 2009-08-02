Hyperionics Hypersnap review

The full version is little expensive but well-featured, while the free version might just serve to make you want to the full version

Hyperionics Hypersnap is a great piece of mid-price grabbing software if you're prepared to pay for a licence (subsequent upgrades are free subject to major feature updates). The current version (Version 6) allows licence holders to install the software on multiple computers by transferring it to a USB key.

There's an unrestricted freeware version giving you access to all the features on offer, although any grabs taken with it are automatically tagged with messages urging you to buy a licence (you cheapskate).

Again, the interface has a Windows Paint/Photoshop feel about it, with clickable icons down the left-hand side allowing you to zoom, rotate and crop images as well as add drop shadow or text and draw on them.

You can have the application running in the system tray, specify a hotkey for capture or even capture using speech recognition (as built into Windows Vista) for which you'll need a microphone or headset.

You can capture in full-screen or just a selected window or specific region with a choice of window shapes. The software also captures text (e.g. from a web page). Making timed grabs is limited to setting a delay on when a grab actually takes place.

You can set a default resolution for captures and there are no fewer than 20 file formats to choose from (each with quality settings) into which files can be grabbed or converted. You can also set the software to upload files to an FTP server.

Combining a versatile grabbing application with a fully featured image editing suite, Hypersnap has nearly all bases covered.

