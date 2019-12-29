The Apple Watch 4 is still the cheapest price ever in the early January sales 2020

There are some impressive Apple Watch deals on offer in the early January sales. Amazon is continuing to slash the price of the Apple Watch 3, and you can also pick up the Apple Watch 4 with cellular capabilities for just under £360 - that's Amazon's cheapest ever price for the popular smartwatch.

These aren't new cheap Apple Watch deals: we first saw some of these discounts before Christmas. But they remain excellent value. So if you didn't get an Apple Watch in your stocking, now might just be a great time to treat yourself.

Apple Watch Series 5 - 40mm| £379 at Currys

You're paying less for the latest Series 5 Apple Watch than you would a cellular Series 4 in the January sales, so this Apple Watch deal is a real winner. The latest Apple Watch offers a unique always-on-display which separates it the most from its earlier models. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Apple Watch Series 4: 40mm | GPS + Cellular | £699 £359.20 at Amazon

Thanks to the launch of the Apple Watch 5, series 4 prices have dropped - making these models very tempting indeed. The Apple Watch 4 has a bigger display than the Apple Watch 3 and boasts an improved ECG monitor. The big advantage of this deal over the series 5 deal above is that this 40mm model is cellular. And it's never been cheaper at Amazon. Deal ends: unknown

Apple Watch 4: 44mm | GPS + Cellular | Stone Sport Band | £749 £441.35 at Amazon

If you want the larger 44mm Apple Watch 4, this is the best early January sales deal around. With more than a 40% discount, we've never seen the model this cheap. It comes with a sports band, so it's a bit more sports-centric, although of course you can buy more and swap them around. Deal ends: unknown

Apple Watch 4: 44mm | GPS + Cellular | Gold Milanese Loop | £849 £506.35 at Amazon

This is the biggest version of the Apple watch and it comes with a Milanese strap. It looks the part, and is currently in the early January sales at Amazon with over a £340 discount. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

SOLD OUT Apple Watch 4: 40mm | GPS + Cellular | Gold Milanese Loop | £799 £473.85 at Amazon

This classy Apple Watch 4 with a Milanese-style loop and a gold body is great for people that want a stylish-looking smartwatch at a decent price. It's £325 off, which is 41% off the price, so you don't have to break the bank to buy it.

The Apple Watch offers iPhone users an unparalleled smartwatch experience. With full integration of a massive number of apps, services, and features from the iPhone to your wrist, the luxury smartwatch offers fitness tracking, easy notifications (with text and call handling), Apple Pay, and music functions as well as a whole host of expanding features on newer models.

We've been seeing prices rising and falling over the last couple of weeks, but the early January sales are offering some real treats. So if you don't already own one of the best smartwatches, why not gift yourself one now.

More Apple Watch deals in the early January sales

Apple Watch Series 3 - 38mm | £195 at BT

The Series 3 is the cheapest Apple Watch deal in this selection, coming it at just £195 (that's a few pounds savings) in the early January sales. Despite its low price this week, you're still getting a nicely-visible OLED touchscreen with water resistance, and all the staple Apple Watch experiences you'd expect. Plus, it's still fully compatible with WatchOS 6.1. Deal ends: unknown

Apple Watch Series 4 - 44mm | £319 at Currys

Moving up a price bracket, you'll find the Series 4. This smartwatch comes with extra fitness features, including fall detection and an Electrical Heart Rate Sensor on the Digital Crown. You're getting a little more bang for your buck, especially looking at that LTPO display and extra battery life. But we'd recommend paying £40 more and choosing the cellular deal at Amazon above. Deal ends: unknown

If you're looking for more great savings - check out our full range of Apple Watch 4 prices available now. If you're looking to complete your Apple ecosystem even more, why not check out these fantastic AirPods deals, or perhaps splash out on a new iPhone deal to set you up for 2020.