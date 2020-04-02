You can save up to 35% on Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablets this week

These Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablet deals are perfect if you're looking to keep the kids entertained at home, but don't want to worry about parental controls or keeping an extra eye on the content their viewing. You can save up to 35% on the kid-friendly tablet this week, with prices in the US dropping to $69.99, and UK shoppers picking the 7-inch model up for £64.99.

While these prices aren't as low as they been over the last few months, stock on similar products, and even Fire 8 and Fire 10 tablets has been running low for a while. That means these savings are a rare opportunity to get your hands on a cheap tablet deal, and still keep some change in your pocket.

The Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablets are geared towards their youngest users, with full parental controls, stringent content monitoring, and extra safety features you can tailor to keep your little ones safe. Plus, you'll also receive a kid-proof case as well as a year of Fire for Kids Unlimited. This subscription service provides access to all the entertainment content you could ask for and puts a stop to the threat of unexpected micro-transactions.

We're rounding up our favorite cheap tablet deals for kids below, but you'll find plenty more Amazon Fire Kids Edition deals further down the page as well.

Amazon Fire Tablet Kids Edition deals in the US

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition | $99.99 $69.99 at Kohl's

Save $30 on the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet at Kohl's this week. With easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited you're picking up plenty of safe content to keep the little ones entertained indoors.



Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablet deals in the UK

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition | £99.99 £64.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition is 35% off at Amazon in the UK this week. With a year's subscription to the best content on the Fire system for kids, a drop-proof case, and easy parental controls, you're also picking up a two-year guarantee when you shop through Amazon. That means if you've got a particularly clumsy little one you're covered with a replacement immediately.

