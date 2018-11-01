You can now watch Netflix with Sky Q's Ultimate On Demand package

Get your popcorn out: Sky Q has announced a brand-new subscription package that includes Netflix, meaning you can switch seamlessly between the best of the streaming giant and your favourite shows on Sky.

If you're a Sky Q customer, Ultimate On Demand will cost £10 per month alongside your existing subscription - and if you already have Netflix, you can move your account to the new package so you're not paying twice.

The new package gets you access to Netflix's Standard plan and Sky Box Sets in HD if you have a Sky Q Entertainment subscription. However, Sky Q Experience customers will get even more, with the Netflix Premium plan, which allows you to stream in Ultra HD, as well as the multi-room viewing included in this Sky package.

Sky + customers will need to upgrade to a Sky Q subscription to be able to watch Netflix.

What can I watch on Sky and Netflix?

There's more choice than ever before when it comes to streaming and on-demand television, and Netflix probably has the widest range of content. Right now on Netflix, you can watch the brand new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the latest season of Daredevil, as well as popular Netflix Originals like Bojack Horseman and Orange Is The New Black.

Over on Sky, you can watch The Affair, Patrick Melrose, and Game Of Thrones, as well as a wealth of films and catchup content.

It should be fairly easy to find what you want to watch, as a combination of Netflix and Sky show recommendations will appear on the Sky Q homepage.