You can now buy the Huawei P Smart for a bargain £179

Huawei fans rejoice - the SIM-free Huawei P Smart is now available from a whole host of UK retailers for a meagre £179.

That price is based on a £229 RRP initial charge less £50 PayPal credit – but be quick as that special offer promotion only runs to March 18. The offer applies to all Huawei P Smart deals from selected retailers, including the likes of Amazon, AO, Argos, Very and Fonehouse.

Once you've purchased your P Smart handset or plan, you have to head to Huawei's promo page, where you'll be able to claim back your £50 PayPal credit any time after March 14.

Get Smart

The Huawei P Smart comes packing a FullView 18:9 1080 x 2160 resolution display, 3000 mAh battery, octa-core processing, up to 256GB memory via microSD and a 13-megapixel dual camera snapper. All that is run by Android 8 Oreo and the EMUI 8.0 platform. Check out our thoughts in our hands on Huawei P Smart review here.

Previously a Vodafone exclusive, you can now get a P Smart deal from a much wider pool of providers - see the best P Smart contract plans here. And if you want to find out more about the fabulous P Smart PayPal offer, then head to Huawei's full terms and conditions.