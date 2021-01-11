Xbox Series S restock: Very has stock, but you'll need to purchase an extra controller

Xbox Series S stock has appeared at Very for £304.98, as you'll need to pick up an additional Xbox Wireless Controller as part of the deal. That hasn't stopped it from almost selling out, as stock is already low, according to Very's website.

The Xbox Series S has proved to be incredibly popular with consumers, rivalling the type of demand we've seen for Microsoft's flagship Xbox Series X. The cheaper Xbox system continues to be hard to find, but we have seen more stock appear in the new year.

The Xbox Series S is likely to remain highly sought after throughout 2021, particularly as more enticing games are on the way like Halo Infinite, while Xbox Game Pass continues to provide phenomenal value.

Xbox Series S: £304.98 at Very

Very has the Xbox Series S in stock, but you'll need to pick up an extra controller as part of the deal. That raises the price slightly, but it's always good to have an extra pad to hand, particularly if you want to play local multiplayer games. View Deal

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were big sellers throughout 2020, and have been hard to find since pre-orders began in September. The popularity of both systems shows no sign of waning anytime soon, and when stock does appear, it's usually snapped up pretty quickly.

The cheaper Xbox Series S allows for next-gen gaming at 1440p resolution and up to 120fps thanks to its modern GPU and powerful CPU. It's digital only, though, so if you own a lot of physical games, bear that in mind.

We've cast our verdict on the Xbox Series S in our Xbox Series S review and we were impressed by Microsoft's cheaper albeit less powerful machine.

