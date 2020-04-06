Xbox One X prices take massive cut in latest Microsoft sales

Xbox One X deals are offering some fantastic prices right now, with sales across the US and UK offering Black Friday worthy discounts. You'll find the Xbox One X available from just $299 in the US right now, with the UK being treated to prices of only £259 for the 4K console.

Those are some fantastic prices for the Xbox One X with some of the hottest games bundled in for free as well. We've been seeing these costs come down to just $349 / £299 over the past few weeks as the Xbox Series X draws closer, but these extra price cuts offer even more savings right now.

You'll find Xbox One X bundles offering a wide range of titles included for free - with big-name games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the entire numbered Gears of War collection, Forza Horizon 4, and NBA 2K20. So, if you're tired of staring at the same four walls, mix it up with some eye-watering gorgeous 4K gaming courtesy of the latest Xbox One X deals.

Xbox One X bundles | $299 at Microsoft

You'll find the full 4K Xbox One X experience available for $100 less right now - a fantastic deal on some of the best bundles around. Choose from Gears of War, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Forza, and NBA 2K20.

Xbox One X bundles | £259 at Microsoft

This fantastic Xbox One X bundle price comes directly from Microsoft, and you can grab the full Gears of War collection alongside your new console. Stock is running thin on these units, so move fast to secure yours.

